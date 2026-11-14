Portsmouth’s science scene is busy right now, especially around water, environment, and biotech. If you’re into lab work or hydrogeology, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Wright-Pierce

Wright-Pierce Location: Portsmouth, NH (with other office options in ME, MA, CT, RI, FL)

(with other office options in ME, MA, CT, RI, FL) Salary: $135,000–$170,000/year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead major water supply, groundwater, and environmental investigation projects at an award-winning environmental engineering firm. This role is ideal if you’re a licensed Professional Geologist with 15+ years’ experience who wants to guide teams, shape strategy, and enjoy strong benefits plus flexible, hybrid work.

Employer: Lonza

Location: Portsmouth, NH (site-based, limited flexibility)

(site-based, limited flexibility) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Great early-career lab role where you support process and analytical development for new therapies. You’ll run studies, analyze data, and learn from senior scientists at a global life sciences company with clear growth paths and solid health benefits.

Employer: Weston & Sampson

Location: Portsmouth, NH (option to sit in Reading, MA or Manchester, NH)

(option to sit in Reading, MA or Manchester, NH) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Senior role leading groundwater-supply and water resources projects while mentoring staff and helping grow the hydrogeology practice. Good fit if you have 12+ years’ experience, strong technical chops, and want a say in project direction at a 100% employee-owned firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.