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🏭 Portsmouth, NH Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Portsmouth’s making scene is busy right now—biotech, pharma, and print shops are all hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has some solid options.
Manufacturing Services Associate I (Days)
- Employer: Lonza
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts (7am–7pm, rotating)
- Salary: Not listed
Support a global life sciences leader by stocking suites, handling materials, cleaning equipment, and keeping detailed GMP/GDP records. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, okay with a rotating schedule, and want to grow in biotech manufacturing (HS diploma required; AS/BS preferred).
Quality Assurance Specialist II – Lot Review (Contract)
- Employer: Unicon Pharma Inc (onsite with client)
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Review and close out batch records and supporting documents for API production, using your eye for detail and knowledge of quality systems and good documentation practices. Good match if you’re organized, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and like problem-solving in a regulated environment.
Print Production Associate – Full Time
- Employer: SpeedPro Imaging (Coastal Speedpro)
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour
Help produce large-format graphics from start to finish—running printers and cutters, trimming, laminating, packaging, and shipping. Ideal if you’re handy, like creative, physical work, and want benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person who shows up and works hard.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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