Portsmouth’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options for RNs and imaging techs, from travel contracts to steady weekday clinic hours.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, NH Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights , 13‑week contract

Travel, , 12‑hr , contract Pay: Estimated $2,032/week

Progressive Care Unit with 3–4:1 ratios, 18 beds, and strong support staff. Comes with day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, stipends, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, NH Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr days , 13‑week contract

Travel, , 12‑hr , contract Pay: Estimated $1,903/week

Busy 27‑bed Med Surg unit with ortho and bariatrics; 5–6:1 ratios. Requires 2+ years Med Surg hospital experience and BLS, with the same strong day‑one benefits as above.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, NH Type: Full‑time

Great if you’re a Registered Radiologic Technologist wanting to move into CT. Structured training, hands‑on CT protocol learning, and a patient‑first environment.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, NH Type: Full‑time

Designed for new grad RNs. Mix of classroom, simulation, and precepted shifts to help you move from student to confident bedside nurse in acute care.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, NH Type: Full‑time

Stepdown role caring for post‑op cardiac surgery patients with continuous telemetry monitoring, wound care, and complex meds. Good fit if you like high‑acuity cardiac and close team work.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, NH Type: Full‑time

Covers assessments, meds, documentation, and discharge planning on a surgical unit. Strong focus on patient education, safety, and coordinated care.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, NH Type: Full‑time

Hands‑on CT imaging role doing scans per protocol, explaining procedures, and working closely with radiologists. Emphasis on radiation safety and infection control.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, NH Type: Full‑time

Perioperative RN role before, during, and after surgery. You’ll assist surgeons and anesthesia, manage OR equipment, and uphold strict sterile technique.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, NH Type: Contract , 13 weeks , 3x12 nights

, , Pay: Estimated $2,107 gross/week (includes $1,387 weekly stipend)

PCU travel contract with strong weekly pay plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), commuter benefits, ESOP, and bonuses through Solomon Page.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, NH Type: Contract , 13 weeks , 3x12 days

, , Pay: Estimated $2,107 gross/week (includes $1,387 weekly stipend)

Same PCU setup as above, but day shift. Good option if you want travel pay without flipping to nights.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, NH Type: Contract , 13 weeks , 3x12 days

, , Pay: Estimated $1,949 gross/week (includes $1,229 weekly stipend)

Med Surg travel role with solid weekly pay and the same Solomon Page benefits and ESOP perks.

Employer/Site: Mass General Brigham Medical Group New Hampshire and Maine, Inc. – Primary Care at Pease

Location: Portsmouth, NH (Pease Tradeport)

Portsmouth, NH (Pease Tradeport) Type: Full‑time , 40 hrs/week , Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM , onsite

, , , onsite Pay Range: $36.87 – $50.76/hour

Phone‑focused triage RN role in an outpatient primary care clinic, with occasional nurse visits. Great if you want steady days, no nights, and like patient education and coordinated team care.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.