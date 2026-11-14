Portsmouth’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady hourly pay, commissions, or a path into leadership. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: Enterprise

Enterprise Location: 155 Mirona Road, Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time (with a listed part-time schedule option)

Full-time (with a listed part-time schedule option) Pay: $16.50/hour

Face-to-face role helping rental car customers with reservations, returns, and questions, plus some light vehicle cleaning and admin work. Comes with a full-time benefits package including PTO, employee discounts, health coverage, retirement plan, and training.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, NH Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$30.20/hour, based on experience

Lead the front-end and online order operations, balancing checkout, pickup, and delivery while coaching team members. Good fit if you have retail experience and want supervisory responsibility plus access to Whole Foods’ “Whole Benefits” (store discount, PTO, health and wellness programs, and more).

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, NH Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.50–$30.20/hour, based on experience

Same core duties as the full-time supervisor—overseeing checkout and e-commerce, guiding the team, and watching performance metrics—but with a part-time schedule. Good option if you want leadership experience without full-time hours.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, NH Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting from $16.50/hour

Front-line cashier role checking out members, handling payments, and keeping the area clean and organized. Comes with weekly pay, free BJ’s memberships, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and an employee stock purchase plan (eligibility varies by position).

Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer)

(Verizon retailer) Location: Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth, NH Type: Full-time

Pay: Guaranteed at least $20/hour for first 12 months, with average earnings $56,000+/year and top performers $100,000+/year through commissions

Sales-focused role helping customers choose wireless and wired tech solutions in a fast-paced store. Includes commission potential, structured sales training, Verizon plan discounts, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and career growth opportunities.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.