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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady hourly pay, commissions, or a path into leadership. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring locally.
Sr. Customer Assistance Representative – Portsmouth
- Employer: Enterprise
- Location: 155 Mirona Road, Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time (with a listed part-time schedule option)
- Pay: $16.50/hour
Face-to-face role helping rental car customers with reservations, returns, and questions, plus some light vehicle cleaning and admin work. Comes with a full-time benefits package including PTO, employee discounts, health coverage, retirement plan, and training.
Customer Service & E-Commerce Supervisor – Full Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.50–$30.20/hour, based on experience
Lead the front-end and online order operations, balancing checkout, pickup, and delivery while coaching team members. Good fit if you have retail experience and want supervisory responsibility plus access to Whole Foods’ “Whole Benefits” (store discount, PTO, health and wellness programs, and more).
Customer Service & E-Commerce Supervisor – Part Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.50–$30.20/hour, based on experience
Same core duties as the full-time supervisor—overseeing checkout and e-commerce, guiding the team, and watching performance metrics—but with a part-time schedule. Good option if you want leadership experience without full-time hours.
Cashier – Full Time
- Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting from $16.50/hour
Front-line cashier role checking out members, handling payments, and keeping the area clean and organized. Comes with weekly pay, free BJ’s memberships, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and an employee stock purchase plan (eligibility varies by position).
Retail Sales Associates (Sales Partner)
- Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer)
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Guaranteed at least $20/hour for first 12 months, with average earnings $56,000+/year and top performers $100,000+/year through commissions
Sales-focused role helping customers choose wireless and wired tech solutions in a fast-paced store. Includes commission potential, structured sales training, Verizon plan discounts, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and career growth opportunities.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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