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🎨 Portsmouth NH Arts Jobs – Multiple Creative Roles Open Now
Portsmouth’s arts scene is busy year-round, and there are some solid chances right now to get paid for your creative skills, both in print and live theatre.
Full Time Large Format Prepress Specialist
- Employer: SpeedPro Imaging
- Location: Portsmouth, NH (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00 – $28.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, paid time off, flexible schedule
Work with large-format digital printing for wall graphics, events, vehicles, and more. Great fit if you’re comfortable in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign and want a steady, full-time role on a small, quality-focused team.
2027 Stage Manager for MainStage Musical
- Employer: Prescott Park Arts Festival
- Location: Portsmouth, NH (in person, outdoor venue)
- Type: Seasonal/contract (mid-May–early August 2027)
- Pay: $3,500 stipend (from signing through closing night, on or about August 8, 2027)
Help run a popular summer MainStage musical in Prescott Park, coordinating rehearsals and performances for a beloved Seacoast tradition. Ideal if you have stage management or theatre production experience and can handle fast-paced, evening and weekend work.
2027 Scenic Designer for MainStage Musical
- Employer: Prescott Park Arts Festival
- Location: Portsmouth, NH (in person, outdoor venue)
- Type: Seasonal/contract (design work through early 2027 + on-site during install/tech)
- Pay: $2,500 stipend
Design the set and scenic environment for the MainStage musical and concert series, balancing creativity with budget and outdoor conditions. Great for someone with scenic design experience who enjoys collaborating with builders, props, and production teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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