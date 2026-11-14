undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Portsmouth NH Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Portsmouth’s design and engineering scene is busy right now, with openings from waterfront infrastructure to sustainable architecture and power distribution.
Here are several solid roles worth a look:
Senior Engineer – Waterfront/Structural
- Employer: Collins Engineers, Inc.
- Location: Portsmouth, NH (or Warwick, RI)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead complex ports, marinas, and coastal facility projects for an ENR Top 500 design firm. This is a senior P.E. role (12+ years) where you’ll guide teams, mentor younger engineers, and shape major waterfront infrastructure.
2027 Summer: Distribution Engineering Intern – NH
- Employer: Eversource Energy
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Student / Intern (fixed term)
- Salary: Hourly, starting at $21.20 (up to $32.30 for grad students)
Summer internship with New England’s largest electric utility, focused on distribution lines and substations. Good fit if you’re pursuing an Electrical (preferred) or Mechanical Engineering BS, want real utility experience, and like a mix of office work plus occasional field visits.
Architect/Designer
- Employer: Placework (via Northeast Sustainable Energy Association)
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000–$90,000
Join an award-winning, B Corp architecture studio focused on social and environmental responsibility. You’ll work from pre-design through construction, use Revit daily, and help drive high-performance, climate-focused projects for institutional and educational clients.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.