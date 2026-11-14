Portsmouth’s design and engineering scene is busy right now, with openings from waterfront infrastructure to sustainable architecture and power distribution.

Here are several solid roles worth a look:

Employer: Collins Engineers, Inc.

Collins Engineers, Inc. Location: Portsmouth, NH (or Warwick, RI)

(or Warwick, RI) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex ports, marinas, and coastal facility projects for an ENR Top 500 design firm. This is a senior P.E. role (12+ years) where you’ll guide teams, mentor younger engineers, and shape major waterfront infrastructure.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Student / Intern (fixed term)

Salary: Hourly, starting at $21.20 (up to $32.30 for grad students)

Summer internship with New England’s largest electric utility, focused on distribution lines and substations. Good fit if you’re pursuing an Electrical (preferred) or Mechanical Engineering BS, want real utility experience, and like a mix of office work plus occasional field visits.

Employer: Placework (via Northeast Sustainable Energy Association)

(via Northeast Sustainable Energy Association) Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$90,000

Join an award-winning, B Corp architecture studio focused on social and environmental responsibility. You’ll work from pre-design through construction, use Revit daily, and help drive high-performance, climate-focused projects for institutional and educational clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.