📢 ORMS field hockey finishes perfect 11-0 season

The Oyster River Middle School varsity field hockey team wrapped up an undefeated season on October 22 with a 2-1 win over Portsmouth Middle School at Portsmouth High School’s football stadium.

The Bobcats finished 11-0, including four wins at the second annual Bobcat Middle School Jamboree, hosted by Oyster River Middle School. During the seven-game regular season, the team’s defense allowed just 2 goals, while the offense scored 39.

In the October 22 finale, Camryn Lacoste scored in the second quarter, Portsmouth tied it in the third, and Annabelle MacLea netted the game-winner with under 10 minutes left.

The season also featured wins over out-of-conference teams Londonderry, Keene, and White Mountain Regional Middle School.

Eighth-grade captains Ryan Davis, Yaoyuan Li, and Lilianna Couture led the squad, coached by Oyster River alumni Jennifer Newick (Class of 2022) and Kelly Lacoste (Class of 2001).