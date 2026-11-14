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📢 ORMS field hockey celebrates perfect 11-0 season
📢 ORMS field hockey finishes perfect 11-0 season
The Oyster River Middle School varsity field hockey team wrapped up an undefeated season on October 22 with a 2-1 win over Portsmouth Middle School at Portsmouth High School’s football stadium.
The Bobcats finished 11-0, including four wins at the second annual Bobcat Middle School Jamboree, hosted by Oyster River Middle School. During the seven-game regular season, the team’s defense allowed just 2 goals, while the offense scored 39.
In the October 22 finale, Camryn Lacoste scored in the second quarter, Portsmouth tied it in the third, and Annabelle MacLea netted the game-winner with under 10 minutes left.
The season also featured wins over out-of-conference teams Londonderry, Keene, and White Mountain Regional Middle School.
Eighth-grade captains Ryan Davis, Yaoyuan Li, and Lilianna Couture led the squad, coached by Oyster River alumni Jennifer Newick (Class of 2022) and Kelly Lacoste (Class of 2001).
More Info: ORMS Varsity Field Hockey Celebrates Undefeated Se...
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