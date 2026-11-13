Portsmouth’s legal scene is small but mighty right now—solid options whether you’re early in your career or already practicing.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance (via CLM Dallas Chapter )

Liberty Mutual Insurance (via ) Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Internship (11 weeks, full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on claims internship at a Fortune 100 insurer, working with real customers, attorneys, and appraisers. Great fit if you’re in a Bachelor’s program (3.0 GPA preferred) and want a path into insurance claims and risk work after graduation.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: Portsmouth, NH (work is remote )

(work is ) Type: Temporary / Contract

Salary: Not listed

Contract role for a licensed attorney supporting procurement and supply chain agreements in the medical device space. You’ll review and negotiate buyer-side contracts, handle regulatory-driven updates, and cut down outside counsel spend while working closely with internal teams.

Employer: Albany International Corp.

Location: Portsmouth, NH (on-site, corporate HQ)

(on-site, corporate HQ) Type: Full-time, Day Shift, 9/80 schedule

Salary: Not listed (stated as “structured to attract and retain the best candidate”)

Lead global patent and trademark portfolio work for a long-established advanced materials manufacturer. You’ll manage IP dockets, filings, renewals, inventor programs, and outside counsel—ideal if you have 4+ years IP paralegal/docketing experience and want a stable, on-site corporate role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.