Portsmouth’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles in product and support at well-known companies. If you’re into SaaS, fintech, or hands-on troubleshooting, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bottomline

Bottomline Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on Bottomline’s Paymode platform, helping shape fraud prevention, security, and compliance features. Great fit if you like turning business problems into clear requirements and partnering closely with dev teams in an Agile, SaaS environment.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (pay based on skills, experience, and location)

Senior-level product owner role on the North America Underwriting Agile team, owning the product vision, backlog, and KPIs. Ideal if you have 5–7+ years with Agile teams and want to work closely with execs and stakeholders to drive high-impact features.

Employer: Trimble Inc.

Location: Portsmouth, NH (In-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.69–$28.32/hour, non-bonus, non-commission

Support Trimble’s B2W ONE Platform for heavy civil construction, troubleshooting complex issues and acting as a trusted technical advisor. Good match if you’re strong with Windows, relational databases/SQL, and enjoy deep-dive problem solving with customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.