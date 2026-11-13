Portsmouth’s biotech and insurance science scene is busy right now, with a mix of lab, manufacturing, and field consulting roles. If you like data, problem‑solving, and regulated work, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Location: Portsmouth, NH (remote with local travel across CT/MA/NH)

(remote with local travel across CT/MA/NH) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

This role blends field work and analysis: you’ll inspect high‑value homes, assess risk, and recommend ways to prevent losses for Prestige personal lines clients. Good fit if you have 4+ years in risk solutions/loss control, know construction and personal insurance, and like working independently while partnering with underwriting and product teams.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead design, optimization, and scale‑up of biologics and advanced therapy processes in a regulated biopharma environment. You’ll own upstream/downstream development, tech transfer into GMP, validation and regulatory support, and mentor other scientists—ideal if you’re a senior biotechnologist with strong QbD and data‑driven process skills.

Employer: Lonza

Location: Portsmouth, NH (On-site)

Type: Full-time, 12‑hour rotating day shift (7 AM–7 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level path into GMP biomanufacturing, helping make therapeutic proteins. You’ll run purification equipment, do chromatography and filtration, handle sampling and basic lab tests, and keep production areas clean and safe—great for someone with a HS diploma (AS/BS in science preferred) who wants hands‑on work in biotech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.