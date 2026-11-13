Portsmouth’s sales scene is busy right now—great if you like talking to people and closing deals. Here are a few solid roles, from entry-level to experienced.

Employer: Demetrio and Associates (roofing supply client)

Demetrio and Associates (roofing supply client) Location: Portsmouth, NH (territory across NH & ME)

(territory across NH & ME) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + commission + bonus (exact amount not listed)

You’ll manage an existing customer territory (very little cold calling) and grow accounts in the roofing supply space. Perks include a company Chevy Silverado you can use personally, gas, maintenance, insurance, company credit card, cell phone allowance, laptop, and a structured training program—great for 0–3 years’ experience or new grads.

Employer: Comparion Insurance Agency (Liberty Mutual)

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time, in-person summer internship (11 weeks)

Salary: Pay range not listed; role may include commission/bonus per company plan

This Summer 2027 sales internship is for students graduating Dec 2027–May 2028 who want real sales experience. You’ll cold call, support sales events, work in a CRM, and help with marketing/social media, plus join a large Liberty Mutual intern network with training and development.

(Duplicate internship posting removed; this is the same role as the other Comparion listing.)

Employer: Comcast

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay $52,900 with total target compensation $86,900 (base + target commission) + $7,500 signing bonus (paid in 3 installments)

Door-to-door outside sales in single-family neighborhoods, selling Xfinity residential services. This is a good fit if you’re active, don’t mind walking in all weather, and want uncapped commission potential, plus big-company benefits and training.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on hours, territory, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.