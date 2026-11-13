Portsmouth’s biotech manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several hands-on roles helping make real medicines for patients. If you like lab gear, clean rooms, and clear procedures, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lonza

Lonza Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Shift: 12-hour day shift, 7:00 AM–7:00 PM, rotating 2 on / 2 off / 3 on pattern

Support production of therapeutic proteins in a GMP manufacturing setting. You’ll run purification equipment (chromatography, filtration), do basic lab tests, keep equipment clean, and help solve issues as part of a tight-knit team.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Shift: Night shift (supervisory role)

Lead a team in a cGMP biopharmaceutical plant on nights. You’ll supervise techs, oversee batches, handle deviations and investigations, and drive safety, quality, and continuous improvement across the floor.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role running upstream and/or downstream processes like bioreactors, clarification, chromatography, and filtration. You’ll collect samples, do basic testing, and keep electronic batch records accurate in a strict cGMP environment.

Employer: Lonza

Lonza Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time, onsite

Shift: 12-hour night shift, 7:00 PM–7:00 AM, rotating 2 on / 2 off / 3 on pattern

Operate production equipment, follow SOPs, and support lab testing (pH, conductivity, sampling) while keeping everything clean and documented. Great fit if you have some regulated manufacturing experience and want to grow in large-scale biomanufacturing.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.