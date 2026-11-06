🏥 Portsmouth, NH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Portsmouth’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, home health, and specialty vet care are all hiring. If you’re in medicine or allied health, this is a good moment to make a move or pick up extra hours.

Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health / Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital

Ethos Veterinary Health / Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 26,000 sq ft, 24/7 specialty and emergency hospital with advanced imaging (CT, MRI, fluoroscopy) and a full slate of specialists. Role mixes consults and complex soft tissue/orthopedic surgery, with competitive pay, sign-on or relocation help, CE support, PTO, and full benefits.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed; it’s the same position.

Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health

Location: Portsmouth, NH & Lawrence, MA (split schedule)

(split schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and grow a dermatology service across two busy specialty hospitals with strong cross-specialty support (Oncology, Internal Medicine, Surgery, Cardiology, etc.). Includes competitive compensation, possible sign-on/relocation, CE allowance, PTO, and full benefits, plus chances to join clinical trials and teaching.

Employer: Portsmouth Regional Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: PRN / Part-time, call required (≤30 min from hospital)

Salary: Not listed

PRN RN role in Interventional Radiology / Special Procedures at a Level II Trauma Center and Comprehensive Stroke Center. You’ll handle pre/post-procedure care, stroke and trauma patients, titrated IV meds, and complex lines, with access to robust HCA benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance, and career growth (benefits may vary by schedule/location).

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Portsmouth, NH (Skilled Nursing Facility)

Type: Full-time or PRN

Schedule: 12-hour day shifts, no overnights

Pay: $45.00 – $55.00 per hour

Day-shift RT role in a skilled nursing / long-term care setting with flexible full-time or PRN options. Offers free employee health benefits, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision, ideal if you want steady days and a calmer pace than acute care.

Employer: Optum – Amedisys Home Health

Location: Portsmouth, NH (home health, field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $79,222 – $118,833 annual total cash target Hourly: $38.09 – $57.13 Per-visit: $45.71 – $68.56 per visit point

Sign-on: $10,000 sign-on bonus for external candidates

Home health RN Case Manager role focused on assessments, care planning, teaching, and coordinating services so patients can stay at home. Mix of per-visit and hourly pay, plus comprehensive benefits, 401(k) with contribution, and career growth within UnitedHealth Group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible on schedule and experience for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.