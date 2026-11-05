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Portsmouth
Portsmouth Housing explains role of affordable homes
4 days ago
Portsmouth Housing says well-designed affordable housing can fit in with existing neighborhoods, be professionally managed, and help create stronger, more vibrant communities. The agency notes that affordable homes support local workers and help people with different income levels remain in the community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Portsmouth Housing
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