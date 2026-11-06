🏗️ Portsmouth, NH Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Portsmouth’s tech and engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from food manufacturing to aviation and water resources. If you like hands-on problem solving and complex systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: High Liner Foods

Location: Portsmouth, NH (food manufacturing environment)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead plant electrical controls, PLCs, and MES/SCADA work, from CapEx planning to panel design and integration with systems like FactoryTalk, Plex, Ignition. Good fit if you have Allen-Bradley / Rockwell experience and want a mix of office and on-the-floor engineering.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Portsmouth, NH / Groton, CT (Navy submarine support)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.04–$50.00/hour (hourly, overtime-eligible)

Support AN/BVY‑1 (ISIS) and AN/BPS-series RADAR systems on U.S. submarines—installing, troubleshooting, and certifying key C5I equipment. Designed for former Navy FT, ST, ET, or IT with an active Secret clearance who want shore-based work with full benefits and no deployments.

Employer: PlaneSense, Inc. / Atlas Aircraft Center

Location: Portsmouth, NH (airport / hangar environment)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $42.00/hour, based on experience

Hands-on role installing, wiring, and testing aircraft electronics on Pilatus PC‑12 and PC‑24 aircraft in a modern, well-equipped hangar. Ideal if you have 3+ years avionics experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and want steady hours plus a 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, and on‑the‑job training.

Employer: Weston & Sampson

Location: Portsmouth, NH (with work across New England)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on urban stormwater, green infrastructure, and surface water modeling using tools like HydroCAD, HEC‑HMS, HEC‑RAS, SWMM/PCSWMM. Great for early-career civil/environmental engineers or hydrologists who enjoy GIS, modeling, and field work and want to grow in an employee‑owned firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.