👔 Portsmouth, NH Executive & Management Roles – Multiple Openings

Portsmouth’s leadership job market is busy right now, with strong options from construction to healthcare tech. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid paths here, from director level to hands-on project roles.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance Location: Portsmouth, NH (hybrid; 2 in-office days/week if within 50 miles)

(hybrid; 2 in-office days/week if within 50 miles) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; pay based on skills, experience, and location

Own the vision and roadmap for a new AI-driven product that delivers personalized insights to independent insurance agents and internal teams. Ideal if you have 5–7+ years on agile product teams, experience with data/AI or personalization, and enjoy turning strategy and research into measurable product outcomes.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Based out of Portsmouth, NH ; work is hybrid with onsite time in Billerica, MA

Based out of ; work is hybrid with onsite time in Type: Contract (hybrid)

Salary: $55.00 – $63.00/hour

Application Deadline: November 19, 2026

Lead facility mechanical and infrastructure upgrade projects from planning through closeout, including large capital and MEP-type work. Great fit if you have ~5 years of facilities mechanical experience, strong client-facing skills, and want a well-paid contract role with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and other benefits (if eligible).

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a private construction management firm)

(recruiting for a private construction management firm) Location: Portsmouth, NH and seacoast NH/ME project sites

and seacoast NH/ME project sites Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $150K+ (dependent on experience)

Run field operations for ground-up commercial projects in the $2M–$20M range across retail, hospitality, science/tech, and more. You’ll lead subcontractors, manage safety and scheduling, and be the on-site face of a growing regional builder that offers 4 weeks PTO, healthcare, 401(k) match, and vehicle allowance + gas card.

Employer: Novocure

Location: Remote , tied to the Portsmouth, NH office

, tied to the office Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $182,000 – $220,000/year + potential annual bonus and RSUs

Lead Novocure’s 24/7 US Care Center, building and managing a patient support team that helps people living with cancer. This is a high-impact role for someone with 10+ years of progressive leadership, call center or service-operations experience, and strong skills in analytics, workforce planning, and change management.

Employer: A/Z Corporation

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee programs and projects for key clients, from pre-construction and budgeting through execution, quality, safety, and closeout. This role is ideal if you’re a seasoned leader who can manage client relationships, project finances, schedules, and continuous improvement within a construction/industrial setting; includes a comprehensive benefits package with medical, dental, 401(k), profit sharing, and more.

Employer: E.S. Boulos Company (MYR Group Inc. subsidiary)

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; weekly pay, commensurate with experience

Manage cost estimates and day-to-day operations for commercial, industrial, and biotech/pharma electrical projects. Best for someone with 3+ years of electrical project management and estimating, strong code/plan reading skills, and comfort with tools like Accubid and Microsoft Project; comes with robust benefits including low-premium medical, 100% employer-paid dental, 401(k) with 100% match up to 6%, PTO, and more.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings or ways to join a talent pool. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next leadership move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.