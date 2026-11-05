🍽️ Portsmouth NH Food Jobs with Multiple Openings, $19–$25/hr

Portsmouth’s food scene is busy, and a few local spots are hiring right now. Good mix of steady full-time work and fun part-time shifts.

Employer: Granite State Hospitality – The Common Man Roadside

Granite State Hospitality – Location: Portsmouth, NH (Lafayette Rd.)

Type: Full-time (flexible hours; some part-time options mentioned)

(flexible hours; some part-time options mentioned) Pay: $19–$22/hour

Line cook role at a well-known New Hampshire company, making deli sandwiches, pizzas, fried foods, and grill items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. No experience needed (they’ll train), and perks include free meals every shift, health/vision/dental, PTO, 401(k) with match, and chances to grow your career.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed; details are the same, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: The Getty Bagel

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Part-time (they mention part-time/full-time, but job type is listed as part-time)

(they mention part-time/full-time, but job type is listed as part-time) Pay: From $15/hour + tips (average $25+/hour)

Work in a new bagel shop in the heart of Portsmouth, making espresso drinks, handling the register, and helping with bagel sandwiches and spreads. Great fit if you have some coffee/restaurant experience, like early mornings, and want a friendly, fast-paced team.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.