🧑‍💼 Portsmouth, NH HR Jobs with Multiple Growth & Bonus Paths

Portsmouth’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from corporate benefits to hands-on recruiting. If you’re in people operations or talent, there’s real room to move up here.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance Location: Portsmouth, NH (hybrid 2 days/week if within 50 miles; otherwise remote)

(hybrid 2 days/week if within 50 miles; otherwise remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; pay varies by skills, experience, and location

Lead operations for U.S. 401(k) and pension plans plus Puerto Rico and Canada programs. This senior individual contributor role owns plan compliance, vendor management, and committee prep, and drives complex projects like plan changes, audits, and system enhancements.

Employer: Laborie

Location: Portsmouth, NH (HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Partner with G&A leaders in a medical technology company to shape culture, coach managers, and run core HR programs. Good fit if you have 6+ years in HR, like both strategy and hands-on work, and want strong benefits like PTO, volunteer time, and health coverage.

Employer: Sales Search Partners

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission Top producers earn $250K+ Year 1 OTE: $90K+; Year 2 OTE: $120K+



Run a full recruiting desk with a focus on relationship-building and hitting targets. If you’re high-energy, organized, and like the idea of uncapped earnings plus 401(k) match and medical/dental/vision, this is a strong sales-style recruiting role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Portsmouth HR roles tend to open and fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.