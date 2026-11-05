📣 Portsmouth, NH Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Portsmouth’s hiring scene is busy right now, especially for people who love sales, data, and creative marketing. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: TalentAlly (supporting Lindt USA)

TalentAlly (supporting Lindt USA) Location: Portsmouth/Stratham, NH (hybrid, 3 days/week in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Travel: About 20%

Deep-dive into pricing, promotions, and customer planning for Lindt’s biggest retail accounts. Good fit if you enjoy analytics, forecasting, and partnering with Sales and Finance to drive profitable growth.

Employer: Colwen Hotel Management

Location: Portsmouth, NH (corporate office)

Type: Full-time (onsite)

Full-time (onsite) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, hotel travel discounts, training & growth programs

Hands-on marketing role across a portfolio of hotels: website content, email campaigns, light graphic design, and campaign execution. Great if you like hospitality, juggling multiple projects, and working across web, email, and social.

Employer: Premier Companies

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $125,000 – $150,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, referral program

Lead the sales operation for a Jeep dealership with a strong "customer first" focus. Ideal for an experienced automotive leader ready to own recruiting, training, performance, and relationships with lenders and manufacturers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and more local roles tend to pop up once you’re in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.