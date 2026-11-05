🌿 Portsmouth NH Agriculture & Environment – Multiple Local Openings

Portsmouth’s green and safety-focused job scene is busy right now, with solid roles in environmental health, safety, and hazardous waste management. If you like keeping people and the planet safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Location: Portsmouth, NH (on-site at operations facility)

(on-site at operations facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Lead all environmental health and safety programs for a major food manufacturer’s Portsmouth site. You’ll own EHS policies, training, audits, and compliance (OSHA, EPA, PSM/RMP), and help drive injury prevention, ESG efforts, and safety culture across the plant. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in OHS/EHS management and want a role with benefits, incentives, and growth.

Employer: Triumvirate Environmental

Location: Client sites around Portsmouth, NH (reports to Somerville, MA office for some duties)

(reports to Somerville, MA office for some duties) Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay Range: $25–$26/hour

Hands-on role managing hazardous and biological waste programs for clients in higher ed, life sciences, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing. You’ll handle waste packaging and paperwork, inspections, spill response, and EHS audits while building deep regulatory expertise (RCRA, DOT, OSHA). Good match if you have a bachelor’s or equivalent experience, can lift 60 lbs, and want training, certifications, and a clear advancement path in environmental services.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.