💻 Portsmouth, NH IT Hiring: Multiple Mid–Senior Tech Roles

Portsmouth’s tech scene is busy right now, with several solid mid–senior roles open in town. If you’ve got experience in engineering, systems, or SAP, these are worth a look.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance Location: Portsmouth, NH (hybrid; 2 days/week in office in Portsmouth, Boston, Indianapolis, Columbus, or Plano)

(hybrid; in Portsmouth, Boston, Indianapolis, Columbus, or Plano) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Liberty notes pay is based on skills, experience, and location, with potential bonus/commission depending on role)

Lead the US Retail Market Architecture Accelerator team, building reusable patterns, libraries, and tools that help engineering squads ship faster and stay aligned to standards. This role is hands-on with cloud, AI-enabled engineering, CI/CD, and architecture governance, and includes mentoring engineers and driving modern practices across multiple teams.

Employer: Hartree Partners

Location: Portsmouth, NH (hybrid, some limited travel)

(hybrid, some limited travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (employer notes competitive salary and benefits)

Own and improve Hartree’s global Sustainability and HSE reporting systems, from configuration and user access to data ingestion and KPI dashboards. Good fit if you like data, reporting tools (Power BI/Qlik Sense), and systems admin work with an environmental/sustainability angle.

Employer: Lonza

Location: Portsmouth, NH (onsite, Monday–Friday)

(onsite, Monday–Friday) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on qualifications, skills, and experience; includes bonus, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, disability, life insurance, EAP)

Senior role leading SAP S/4HANA manufacturing architecture across production planning, MES, inventory, and shop-floor integration. You’ll set end-to-end architecture, run design workshops, and support global manufacturing sites, with up to 25% travel and a big focus on Plan-to-Make, PP/PP-PI/MM, and integrations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.