🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Jobs Hiring Now in Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospital roles to travel contracts and even vet tech openings. If you’re in medical or allied health, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This New Grad RN Nurse Residency helps you move from school into a 200+ bed acute care hospital with structured orientation, preceptors, and unit rotations. Great if you want strong mentoring, evidence-based practice, and a clear path into bedside nursing.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Portsmouth, NH (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire

Pay: $25.00/hr

Work in a specialty dermatology/Mohs surgery practice, helping with procedures, wound care, EMR charting, and patient education. Good fit if you have 1–2 years in derm or surgical settings and want steady hours plus a path to permanent hire.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Travel, Full-time

Pay: $2,152–$2,511 per week (40 hrs, days)

(40 hrs, days) Duration: 13 weeks, 8-hour day shifts

Join a hospital in Portsmouth as a travel IR Tech with ARRT, ACLS, and 2–3 years of IR experience. Ideal if you want strong weekly pay, benefits from day one, and the option to extend or line up your next travel contract.

Employer: Portsmouth Regional Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at a 240-bed Level II Trauma Center and Comprehensive Stroke Center, managing vents, oxygen therapy, and diagnostics across critical and acute care. Comes with a big HCA benefits package, tuition and loan support, and clear growth paths for RTs.

Employer: Broadview Animal Hospital

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (signing bonus offered)

Help launch Broadview’s brand-new Portsmouth hospital and truly use your CVT/LVT skills in anesthesia, surgery, dentistry, and inpatient care. Great if you want a privately owned, AAHA-accredited practice with growth, CE support, and minimal weekends.

Employer: Portsmouth Regional Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

OR RN role with self-scheduling, modern equipment, and strong team culture in a busy surgical program. Good match if you have at least 9 months of RN experience and want predictable schedules, education support, and big-system benefits.

Employer: Seven Healthcare

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Travel, Full-time

Pay: $2,274 per week (5x8s, days)

(5x8s, days) Duration: 13 weeks

Step into a CVOR Surgical Tech contract handling cardiac OR cases on day shifts. Ideal if you have solid CVOR experience and want weekly pay, license/cert reimbursement, and health coverage while you travel.

Employer: Portsmouth Regional Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the inpatient pharmacy by filling, labeling, and distributing meds, plus managing inventory under pharmacist supervision. Good entry or next-step role if you have a HS diploma and NH registration/certification as a pharmacy tech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.