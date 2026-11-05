👔 Portsmouth, NH Executive Roles with Multiple Six-Figure Paths

Portsmouth’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in life sciences and tech-heavy industries. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Lonza

Lonza Location: Portsmouth, NH (role can also be based in Basel/Visp, Switzerland or Houston, TX)

(role can also be based in Basel/Visp, Switzerland or Houston, TX) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead big‑ticket capital investments for a global life sciences leader. You’ll own CAPEX strategy and governance across multiple sites, working with operations, finance, engineering, and senior leadership to shape multi‑year investment decisions.

Employer: Advantage Technical (recruiting for a subsea/telecom client)

(recruiting for a subsea/telecom client) Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$160K base plus bonus

Own the strategy and full lifecycle for a global undersea equipment and software portfolio. This is a high‑impact role for someone with deep subsea or telecom infrastructure experience who wants to drive product vision, roadmaps, and profitability.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$100,000 per year

Manage critical, regulated environments for key clients, making sure operations, quality, and compliance all stay on track. Good fit if you like leading teams, handling audits, and improving processes across multiple sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.