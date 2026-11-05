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👔 Portsmouth, NH Executive Roles with Multiple Six-Figure Paths
Portsmouth’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in life sciences and tech-heavy industries. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here.
Director / Senior Director, Strategic CAPEX & Investment Portfolio Management
- Employer: Lonza
- Location: Portsmouth, NH (role can also be based in Basel/Visp, Switzerland or Houston, TX)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead big‑ticket capital investments for a global life sciences leader. You’ll own CAPEX strategy and governance across multiple sites, working with operations, finance, engineering, and senior leadership to shape multi‑year investment decisions.
Product Line Manager – Subsea Systems & Software
- Employer: Advantage Technical (recruiting for a subsea/telecom client)
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: ~$160K base plus bonus
Own the strategy and full lifecycle for a global undersea equipment and software portfolio. This is a high‑impact role for someone with deep subsea or telecom infrastructure experience who wants to drive product vision, roadmaps, and profitability.
GxP Critical Environments Manager
- Employer: SBM Management Services, LP
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$100,000 per year
Manage critical, regulated environments for key clients, making sure operations, quality, and compliance all stay on track. Good fit if you like leading teams, handling audits, and improving processes across multiple sites.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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