💰 Portsmouth, NH Finance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Portsmouth’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, credit unions, and lenders all hiring. If you’re in accounting or finance and want coastal New Hampshire living, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: M&T Bank (Wilmington Advisors @ M&T)

M&T Bank (Wilmington Advisors @ M&T) Location: Portsmouth, NH & surrounding area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission-based with draw (no posted range)

Grow your own book of business using M&T’s built-in referral network across retail branches, business banking, and wealth. Ideal if you already have Series 7, 63, 65/66, and Life/Variable Insurance and want to focus on relationship-based advising and long-term client growth.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; this is the same role.

Employer: Fox Ridge Capital

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + performance incentives (no posted range)

Join a well-funded, high-growth commercial finance startup and underwrite deals for equipment financing, working capital, remodels, expansions, and business acquisitions. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of commercial credit/underwriting, strong analytical skills, and like fast-paced, entrepreneurial environments.

Employer: Service Credit Union

Location: Portsmouth, NH – Corporate HQ (Hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $22.00/hour, negotiable based on experience

Handle home equity and refinance loans from processing through closing, including ordering vendor services, updating the LOS, and coordinating with members and closing agents. Good role if you have 1+ year in real estate loan processing/closings, want hybrid work, and are willing to obtain and maintain an NMLS license.

Employer: Eagle Bank

Location: Hybrid – Portsmouth, NH 03801

Type: Full-time

Pay: $103,000 – $147,000 per year

Originate and service commercial loans for a local community bank, managing a profitable portfolio and building referral networks in the area. Best for someone with 5+ years of bank lending (commercial origination preferred) who wants strong pay, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and 11 paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.