🍽️ Portsmouth NH Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Portsmouth’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of places are staffing up for steady traffic, not just summer rush. Here are several solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: The Salema Group (Dunkin’ franchise)

The Salema Group (Dunkin’ franchise) Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.50–$14.50/hour + tips for part-time (up to $16/hour + tips for full-time)

Afternoon and evening shift making coffee, drinks, and snacks while helping close the store. Flexible schedules, upbeat team vibe, medical & dental, PTO, free shift meals, tuition help with SNHU, and up to $2,000 graduation bonus for high school students.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

Location: Portsmouth, NH (long-term care facility)

(long-term care facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Help prep and serve meals to residents, keep the kitchen clean, and follow food safety rules in a healthcare setting. Comes with free telemedicine, prescription discount, employee assistance programs, and access to more benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and stock purchase plan if eligible.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$25.40/hour, based on experience

Full-time role in the prepared foods area making and serving hot and cold items, stocking cases, and helping customers. Offers "Whole Benefits" for eligible team members, including store discount, paid time off, financial wellness, and health & wellness programs, plus a possible base pay bump after 90 days.

Employer: Michael Timothy's Dining Group

Location: Portsmouth, NH (Seacoast location)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Lead day-to-day operations at a busy taproom, including hiring, training, menu updates, and managing costs. This is a career-level role with health, dental, vision, paid vacation, employee discounts, and daily family meal, on a 5-day workweek (mostly nights and weekends).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Portsmouth’s hospitality jobs turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.