Hampton, Exeter area voters offer endorsements ahead of Nov. 5 election: Letters

Chris Muns asks for your vote on Nov. 5

To the Editor:

When I asked for your vote in 2022, I said we deserved better - better policies and better leadership. That is still true.

Rather than working on the issues that really matter to Granite Staters, we have spent too much time engaged in the culture wars too many of the individuals elected to Concord have focused on.

This summer and fall, I have written and spoken to many of you about some of the urgent challenges we face: affordable housing, childcare and energy, and protecting our freedoms and public schools. I have provided you with concrete ideas on what we should do in each of these areas. To review these, go to www.chrismuns.net/priorities.

I came to Hampton in 1982. This is where I met my wife, Melanie. After moving around a bit, we came back in 1997 and have lived in the same house we built ever since. This is where we raised our children. This is the home – and the roots – I missed growing up, and it's why I’m asking for your vote on Nov. 5. I want to continue to give something back to the community that has given so much to me.

Please also vote for Scott Blair, Erica deVries, Mike Edgar and John Carty for state representative and Jon Morgan for Executive Councilor. And please also vote to re-elect State Senator Debra Altschiller, who has been a real champion for Hampton. To learn more about these dedicated public servants go to www.chrismuns.net/other-state-candidates.

See you on Nov. 5!

State Rep. Chris Muns

Hampton

Nicholas Bridle for Hampton state rep.

To the Editor:

Dear voters of Hampton, N.H.,

I am writing to endorse Nicholas (Nick) Bridle for the position of state representative.I have known Nick for several years now, and can confidently say that he possesses the necessary qualities and skills to excel in this position.

I have worked with him in many ways, with him successfully running the Seafood Festival as well as all the work he has done with Experience Hampton and the annual Christmas parade.

As a citizen and an elected official in Hampton, I believe that it is important to elect leaders who can work across the aisle and who are committed to our community. Nick is one such leader.

I strongly urge you to vote for Nicholas (Nick) Bridle in the upcoming election. I am positive he will work hard for the betterment of Hampton. Please join me in supporting Nick and electing him to The N.H. House of Representatives.

Thank you for your time

Sincerely

Chuck Rage

Hampton

Why I'm running to represent Hampton, Seabrook in the NH House

To the Editor:

My thanks to Seacoastonline for publishing these letters. I appreciate the opportunity to ask my neighbors to vote for me on Nov. 5 to represent Seabrook and Hampton in the N.H. House of Representatives.

This is my first time running for public office. If I am elected, I plan to bring my experience as a homeowner, parent, small business owner, and long-time Seacoast resident to the N.H. House. I moved my family and my business to the N.H. Seacoast 23 years ago. My daughter grew up here, I retired here, and we are very fortunate to be surrounded by family and friends in this beautiful part of New Hampshire.

In discussions with my neighbors, I keep hearing some consistent threads. One is that people are sick and tired of the partisan name-calling and culture wars in today’s politics. Our friends are Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. Regardless of party affiliation, most people just want to live reasonable lives and be able to talk with their neighbors.

Another thread is the concern with local issues that matter to people living and working here. The issues that come up most often are property taxes, public education, affordable childcare, healthcare protections, and housing. Those are the issues that I plan to work on if I am sent to Concord. I plan to find like-minded representatives, regardless of party, that I can work with.

It would be my honor to represent our area in the N.H. House. Thank you for considering me.

Sincerely,

John Patrick Carty

Seabrook

Hampton state Rep. Mike Edgar makes case for another term

To the Editor:

My name is Mike Edgar. I am seeking re-election as your state representative from Hampton. I am writing this letter to you, to let you know a little more about myself and ask for your vote. I believe my biggest strength as a representative is working with people in a positive, constructive manner to achieve common-sense solutions to issues facing the Seacoast.

My wife Kathy and I have lived in Hampton for 48 years, and all five of our sons have attended Hampton public schools. We both have been quite active in the community.

I’ve spent most of my life working in construction management and engineering on both the civilian and military side. As a registered professional engineer and navy officer, I have worked on large construction sites and responded to disasters in many places in the US including dams, powerplants, bridges and roads, and in response to Hurricane Katrina. I was also deployed with the US Navy Seabees, (Naval Construction), to Haiti, and in 2008-2009 to Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2009, I retired as a Captain after almost 26 years of service.

I’m proud to continue my service in Concord. For the past eight years, I have been assigned to the Public Works Committee, where it is possible to ensure Hampton’s interests are represented. Among other things, I was instrumental in obtaining funding for the recently constructed Hampton District Courthouse and our local rail trails.

In addition, I have again sponsored legislation that would result in the state renewing its obligation to pay a portion of the retirement costs for our teachers, firemen and police. This will have a positive effect on offsetting or supplementing the funds that are required to be raised by property taxes.

Please support my re-election so I can continue to build a better future right here in our community and the state of New Hampshire.

Please vote for the additional team members running for state representative in Hampton: Chris Muns, Erica de Vries and Scott Blair. Also, for John Carty, running for the Hampton-Seabrook seat for state representative, and our state Senator Debra Altschiller. We will be stronger together and will be able to accomplish more working toward the same goals.

Mike Edgar

Hampton

Return Chris Muns to the NH House of Representatives

To the Editor:

We write to urge our fellow Hampton residents to return Chris Muns to the New Hampshire House of Representatives on Nov. 5. Chris has ably served the Rockingham 29th District, and we need his seasoned leadership now more than ever.

As small business owners who have worked for decades in energy efficiency, we want to highlight an issue where Chris has played a leading role in Concord: energy policy.

Chris understands that we in N.H. are too reliant on fossil fuels, especially natural gas, for heating and electricity. This is true for both cost and environmental reasons.

While natural gas is cleaner-burning than coal or oil, and is produced domestically, it is still an internationally traded commodity and thus susceptible to supply disruptions caused by international crises or severe weather. The price spike we experienced in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - which sent N.H. electricity bills through the roof - vividly illustrated that point.

As a fossil fuel, natural gas also contributes to climate change. When burned it releases CO2. Its main ingredient, methane, is an even more potent greenhouse gas than CO2 when it leaks into the atmosphere. On environmental grounds, natural gas is inferior to nuclear power, renewables, and energy efficiency.

Chris also understands that we can’t consider N.H. energy apart from the rest of New England, because electrons don’t respect state boundaries, and neither does air pollution. He knows that electricity demand in our region is slated to grow by at least 25% in the next decade. Trying to meet that growth by continuing to rely on gas-fired generators would require building a dozen or more additional plants, at a cost of billions of dollars and increased carbon emissions.

A better idea is promoting widespread adoption of greater energy efficiency in our homes and businesses (after all, the cheapest energy of all is the “nega-watt” – the energy you don’t use), and encouraging the development of clean, distributed renewable New Hampshire energy. This includes expanding the availability of net metering, a cost-effective way to encourage customers to produce clean, renewable energy on-site that benefits all ratepayers.

As a member of the House Science, Technology and Energy Committee, Chris has been a leading voice in the effort to get New Hampshire in step with neighboring states by strengthening our efforts to promote energy efficiency and setting more aggressive renewable energy targets.

Please join us in voting to re-elect Chris Muns as one of our N.H. state representatives from Hampton on Nov. 5.

Sharon Mullen (President)

Paul Higgins (Vice President)

Abacus Energy Works LLC, Hampton

Abortion is an issue in New Hampshire

To the Editor:

In response to Patrick Abrami’s recent letter on abortion being a non-issue in N.H., I could not disagree more.

As my prior state representative, he served on the Ways and Means Committee for about 10 years until he was voted out. He wants to divert his talking points to something he is familiar with, the budget. In my opinion, he has no interest in listening, being educated, or considering other opinions on social issues. He runs with the pack, the GOP.

He voted for a 6-week abortion ban. He also voted against parental rights on transgender issues, against gun safety issues, including red flag laws, which he publically stated he was for. Why would I trust his opinion on any social issue, especially abortion rights? Of course, he considers abortion a non-issue.

The truth is the 24-week abortion bill was not debated on the House floor by our legislators. The Republicans conveniently attached this to the budget two years ago, along with the school divisive concepts bill and the over-budgeted school voucher bill. The Republicans used the financial budgeting process to pass Social and Human Rights legislation and Mr. Abrami supported it.

He agrees with the Supreme Court Dobbs decision to leave abortion laws up to the states. This makes abortion laws vulnerable to change. As Gov. Tim Walz stated at the debate, Women’s Rights or any Human Right, should not be determined by geography in the USA.

Comparing the USA to other countries by cherry-picking the weeks or months is ridiculous. Does he also agree with the socialized medicine that pays for those abortions? I would guess not. The people of the USA make our own laws. Keep our legislators out of the doctor’s office and trust women to make the right decision for themselves.

So, Mr. Abrami, this is an issue.

JoEllen Cuff

Stratham

Abrami cannot be trusted to protect reproductive rights

To the Editor:

Pat Abrami wrote in the Sept. 26, 2024, Portsmouth Herald opinion section that "abortion should be considered a non-issue in the minds of the voters."

Just as Donald Trump's recent statement that women don't need to worry about their reproductive rights anymore is an insult to women, Abrami's letter is offensive and outrageous to women and anyone who cares about women, young women, and girls.

Abrami voted for a six-week abortion ban when he was serving in the New Hampshire State House in 2022 (see roll call vote for House Bill 1477) and voted in 2021 to ban abortions at 24 weeks with no exceptions for rape, incest, or fatal fetal anomaly (see roll call vote for House Bill 2). And since he seems to be keeping such close tabs on the issue of reproductive freedom in New Hampshire, Pat Abrami knows that a majority of Republicans in the New Hampshire House voted for a six-week ban on abortion as recently as the 2023-24 legislative session (see roll call vote for House Bill 591).

Women are dying in states where these types of bans have been signed into law, Mr. Abrami, so please spare us your disingenuous admonitions.

And to the readers (who are hopefully voters), I submit to you a warning about Mr. Abrami who is challenging Senator Debra Altschiller for her seat in the New Hampshire State Senate: Abrami is either dangerously out of touch with his electorate, or he's willfully and callously ignoring what is going on in New Hampshire and across the nation. Abrami cannot be trusted to protect women’s reproductive rights. If you live in Exeter, Greenland, Hampton Falls, Hampton, North Hampton, Rye or Stratham, please vote to re-elect Senator Debra Altschiller, who has been fighting to protect reproductive rights in New Hampshire and will work to enshrine these rights so that Granite Staters don't have their reproductive rights on the line every legislative session.

Heidi Hanson

Stratham

Janet Stevens goes above and beyond

To the Editor:

District 3 is truly fortunate to have Janet Stevens as our hard-working Executive Councilor. I’d like to share two share two stories demonstrating her zealous advocacy for her constituents.

I buy my medical insurance through the state retirees’ health plan. When the state contracted with a new provider for drug coverage our previous prescriptions were not transferred as promised. Instead, many of us spent fruitless hours on the phone trying to get our prescriptions refilled. When Councilor Stevens raised this issue at the Council table suggesting that the company violated its contract, the pharmacy staffed up its customer service department and announced a new direct line for N.H. retirees. Without her public criticism, we’d still be on hold, waiting for our needed prescriptions.

Another issue involved the licensing of sober homes. Last year, I told Janet Stevens about a Salem couple who was having trouble getting a recovery residence they operated certified for Medicaid payments critical to its financial viability. Their research identified some troubling aspects of the certification process, including conflict of interest on the part of the board. Months later, Councilor Stevens let us know that a new vendor had been chosen to certify recovery residences after the previous one was found wanting. What is notable is that she identified this item from 124 contracts that were voted on that day!

These are just two examples of Councilor Janet Stevens going to bat for the people she represents. Please join me in voting for her on November 5.

Sincerely,

Donna Sytek

Salem

Stick to the facts in the Senate District 24 race

To the Editor:

In a recent letter, Roger Stephenson attacked Pat Abrami, candidate for state Senate, first complaining about the number of Pat’s campaign signs, and then insinuating about contributions to Pat’s campaign.

As far as the number of campaign signs, if Mr. Stephenson is bothered by Pat’s signs, he must be apoplectic about all of the Harris for President signs popping up in the area.

Pat is well known in Stratham where he coached girls' and boys' soccer, girls' basketball, baseball, and softball, and was active with the Boy Scouts.

As far as political campaign contributions, as a state representative from Stratham, Pat is the most ethical representative I’ve known in my 40-plus years of being involved in government affairs and politics.

As a state representative, Pat worked with Democrats and Republicans, and no one ever questioned his motivations.

That’s why he was chosen by Governor Sununu to be a member of the Gaming Commission. As Vice-Chair of the Ways & Means Committee, the state had record-high revenues year after year without needing any broad-based taxes. Pat was also known for his constituent service where he worked tirelessly to help resolve an issue. Every request for help from a constituent in his 12 years in the House was followed up by Pat. He made their problem his problem.

While we’re at it, let’s talk about Pat’s opponent. Mrs. Altshiller is one of the most, if not the most, liberal state senator. Legislation she has supported includes eliminating any restrictions on abortion, which would mean that a woman could legally abort a healthy child on its due date. She also supports reinstating the Dividends & Interest Tax, calling it a tax break for the wealthy. That’s probably because those are people she can relate to, rather than relating to most retirees whose only source of income, besides Social Security, are dividends and interest payments. These are just two of the liberal proposals Mrs. Altschiller has championed. These are also factual, as opposed to Stephenson’s insinuations.Stephenson’s letter is just another example of sleazy politics to purport a wrong where nothing exists. Perhaps Mr. Stephenson should spend his time complaining to the Harris campaign about all her campaign signs.

Frank Ferraro

North Hampton

Janet Stevens has a proven record on the Executive Council

To the Editor:

New Hampshire is very fortunate and unique to have a five-member Executive Council that approves appointments and advises, with the governor, on most matters.

Our District Council member is Janet Stevens, who represents us and is seeking another two-year term.

We are proud of her record of consultant constituent services to the 266,000 + residents in District Three. She is currently fighting to preserve critical healthcare services at Exeter Hospital, followed by an unjust and abrupt termination of multiple services. She is working with the Attorney General, the Charitable Trust Unit, and calling on N.H. Department of Justice to intervene and stop the closures.

Expanding access to healthcare while sustaining N.H.’s current system is a top priority. She often is the sole Executive Councilor to consistently support the $100 million investment in N.H. Housing Program. She is committed to improving housing inventory, affordability, and stability for all residents. This includes accelerating the availability of workforce housing in N.H. Her commitment to N.H. includes wide support on many issues to keep N.H. the best place to live.

Stella and Doug Scamman

Stratham

Abrami is wrong on climate change – Vote for Debra Altschiller

To the Editor:

There is no Plan B for our Earth. Serious weather events are happening all around us. More frequent and destructive hurricanes, expanding droughts and flooding, unprecedented heat waves, dying coral reefs due to warming oceans… the list goes on and on. We must address climate change quickly for the health of our planet and generations to come.

N.H. Senate candidate Pat Abrami doesn’t agree, denying climate change is an urgent concern. In a recent interview, he said in essence it’s not happening tomorrow, so don’t sweat it. Despite long-established science and environmental evidence, he chooses to tow the Republican line – and lie – that climate change is not happening. N.H. has lost so much time to Sununu’s heel-dragging on proactive clean energy strategies.

Incumbent Senator Debra Altschiller is very concerned, and doing something about it. She is working in the Legislature and with communities statewide to address their increased need for safety, protection, and forward-thinking solutions.

New Hampshire has accessible resources and many excellent, active organizations working hard to create a sustainable environment. We could be a leader in this important area. Your vote for Debra Altschiller and other Democrats who take this issue seriously can help ensure a viable future for our children and grandchildren.

Susan Varn

Kensington

Fight for the preservation of our democracy

To the Editor:

As a white, elderly, middle-class woman, I feel like we must fight for the preservation of our democracy.

I am focusing on the values of truth in acknowledging what our current government has done to respond to the damage to our economy during the pandemic.

I am grateful for the extension of the Affordable Care Act, which assures my health insurance continues. I am comforted by Democrats’ support for reproductive rights in the face of Republican opposition; my daughter and granddaughters are assured of federal coverage when Democrats win!

Patricia Yosha

Exeter

The clear choice for NH voters is Sen. Debra Altschiller

To the Editor:

Speaking as a retired educator and one who continued working in the education field in a number of capacities over the last 40+ years, I am endorsing Senator Debra Altschiller for re-election to the N.H. Senate District 24 seat.

Deb has been a strong supporter of public education and voted in favor of a number of bills that protected the rights of students, parents and taxpayers who are part of this district – during both her 6-year tenure in the NH House of Representatives and for the last 2 years as our senator. She has opposed the voucher system and Education Freedom Accounts, which provide funds for those sending their children to private school, while, at the same time, removing taxpayer dollars allocated for public school education.

Her opponent, Pat Abrami has been a strong supporter of private school funding and the aforementioned programs, thus supporting the diverting of your property tax dollars from supporting our local public schools.

On another issue, I believe we all would agree that the safety of our children and, indeed all N.H. residents, is of paramount importance. Senator Altschiller recognizes this and continues to support common sense gun control legislation in N.H., especially in the aftermath of multiple mass shootings in our nation’s schools. In 2024, she filed and fought for three bills to mitigate gun violence in our state - one bill to implement extreme risk protection orders (SB 360), one to require a background check prior to any commercial firearm sale (SB 571), and one to impose a waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm (SB 577) In addition, she tried to create gun-free school zones via (SB 593). All of those bills were rejected by the Republicans in both the N.H. House and Senate.

They have staunchly refused to cooperate in any effort to prevent gun violence in NH, despite the fact that a majority of our citizens are calling for reform! Pat Abrami has continued to oppose all common-sense gun control legislation and even supported the bill that allows for open carry in our own State House – a State House, by the way, where annually hundreds of our 4th-grade students tour as part of their study of N.H. government!

It is clear that we have one obvious choice when selecting our next N.H. state Senator from District 24. Senator Altschiller’s stands on education and common sense gun control in addition to her fight for reproductive rights for women, make her the clear choice for NH voters. I proudly endorse her and urge my fellow citizens to cast their votes for her on Nov. 5!

Sincerely,

Helen Joyce

Exeter

Don't vote for hate

To the Editor:

This election is your opportunity to vote against the hate being promoted by the Republican Party.

Their hatred is against, science, health care, public schools, the United States Post Office, the Justice Department, environment, LGBTQ, public servants, welfare recipients, immigrants, the Constitution, diversity, tolerance, colleges and universities, literature, art, etc. Aren't you sick of all this hate? I know I am.

The worst part is they are using the hate to divide us and make us hate one another. They are using the hate to destroy the very things that make America great. Your vote matters, make it a vote against hate by voting for the Democrats.

Sheila Roberge

Exeter

Morgan for Executive Council

To the Editor:

Jon Morgan, experienced N.H. Senator and business person, would bring balance to the governor’s Executive Council by representing N.H. values.

Morgan will support state contracts to ensure that all NH residents have access to their appropriate share of public dollars. Morgan’s decisions on appointments of commissioners and other executive positions will consider the needs of the people of NH rather than special interests. With Morgan on the Executive Council judicial appointments will reflect the constitutional rights of all NH citizens for a safe and fulfilling life.

Vote for balance with JonMorgan for District 3 Executive Council.

Skip Berrien

Exeter

Kelly Ayotte is the best choice for NH governor

To the Editor:

This year US News and World Report ranked New Hampshire number two in the nation in the Best States ranking, including first in crime and corrections and first in economic opportunity.

We would like to see Kelly Ayotte as the next governor, to follow Sununu’s successful path, keeping New Hampshire the safest state to live (ranked 1st public safety and 2nd pollution), keeping our low taxes, and growing the economy (ranked 7th economy).

As our U.S. senator, Kelly defended the Constitution, was an advocate for securing the southern border, watched out for wasteful spending, and supported strengthening the military. She understands the value of working with both sides? of the aisle. She was New Hampshire’s first woman attorney general. As our chief law enforcement officer, Kelly worked daily with law enforcement to protect freedom, rights, and safety for Granite Staters.

Kelly’s experience as attorney general and as a well-respected U.S. senator leaves her uniquely qualified to support growing New Hampshire’s economic advantage (ranked 1st economic opportunity) by adding jobs and housing and stopping New Hampshire from becoming Massachusetts (ranked 10th overall). She supports our high quality of life with low crime rates (ranked 1st in public safety), excellent education (ranked 4th K to 12 education), and work to strengthen penalties on heroin and fentanyl. New Hampshire has some of the best abortion laws in the country, allowing women six months to make this major decision and nine months for medical reasons.

Kelly has the experience, the understanding, is bipartisan, and knows the value of working with all sides to make decisions that are best for the people of New Hampshire.

Stella Scamman

Doug Scamman

Stratham

Why I will not vote for Donald Trump

To the Editor:

Recently I spent seven weeks in the Republic of Georgia.

With each restaurant receipt at the bottom, it says “20% of Georgia is occupied by Russia.” It is a country that was invaded by Russia in 2008 and even though a peace treaty was eventually signed, Russia is still there. I’ve not been a fan of Putin since back in 2000 when the submarine Kursk with 118 men went down in trouble, and Putin would not accept any help from the seven countries who wanted to help. My own father and classmates’ fathers often had to go on sea trials at PNSY. Finding out that Trump gave dictator Putin a life-saving COVID testing machine for his personal use when so many Americans were dying, why are people not outraged?

Those machines belonged to Americans, not a dictator.

Wake up America, you can educate yourself! Go back to the history of the 30s and 40s and read what was taking place and how similar this all sounds now.

If you really want to educate yourself read Project 2025 and the 165 pages Jack Smith filed with the court about Jan 6 and Trump’s involvement. It includes over 70 Republican witnesses, including his Vice President Mike Pence. Not sure why Trump supporters are in his camp; is it they like a pathological liar, or someone who calls his supporters basement dwellers, or who has been with a porn star?

As a person who went to St Patrick’s School in Portsmouth where honesty and truth were big themes, I will not vote for Trump or any Republican who is a liar.

Gail Morse

Exeter

We need Donald Trump back in the White House

To the Editor:

With regards to our upcoming election:

Our country is probably in the worst shape it has ever been in!

Our cities are plagued with illegals at unbelievable cost to all of us, threatening our safety. The drugs coming across the border. The trafficking of women and children is overlooked and ignored like it is not happening. Women being raped, catch-and-release becoming our law enforcement. Our Jewish students are being threatened and not safe at some of our most prominent universities.

As a single senior, I certainly would not visit a city alone.

The cost of food, clothing, gas, utilities, insurance, and housing is outrageous!

And, most importantly, Iran, Russia, and Little Rocket Man… so dangerous to our country. If you remember 9/11, that could happen again but worse.

Our military is no longer what it was. It seems like our protective agencies are no longer what they were.

People are burning our flag, tearing down statues, and dying in the streets from overdose.

Well, if you are happy with all this …vote for Kamala! This has all happened on her watch.

Barbara Bermingham

Hampton

Why Pat Abrami is the right choice for NH state Senate District 24

To the Editor:

The issues at stake in this election require an individual who has the experience and proven leadership skills to get what’s important done. Knowing Pat Abrami for the last 4 years, I commend his commonsense values, strong work ethic, and understanding of what needs to be done to keep New Hampshire strong, safe, a great place to do business, and the perfect place to live for young families as well as senior citizens.

His record of leadership speaks volumes to his ability to “work across the aisle” and lead teams to successful outcomes for us Granite State citizens. His experience as a six-term state representative includes a three-term Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and chairman of nine of the 13 commissions and Joint Committees with the Senate he was appointed to by the Speaker of the House. He is ready to hit the ground running as our state senator.

Nationally, many are facing many concerns: increasing crime rates, an unprecedented influx of illegal border crossings, drug deaths from fentanyl, inflationary pressures causing hardships for many American families, and many serious issues affecting our daily lives as Americans. These critical failures are the result of the present administration’s policies and inability to grasp the needs and values of everyday Americans. Locally, we are beginning to see how these same issues are affecting our lives in New Hampshire.

We need strong, principled leaders like Pat Abrami in Concord to stem the slow, but steady, grind toward left-leaning liberal policies on creating new taxes, inflation, interference with parental rights to know what’s happening in our children’s schools, a general decline in academic performance in our public schools, securing our borders, halting the flow of drugs causing death and destruction to families across the State, and many other issues affecting the quality of our lives.

We need Pat Abrami in the New Hampshire Senate seat for District 24. Check his record and I’m sure you will agree.

Mary Adie

Stratham

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hampton, Exeter area voters offer endorsements ahead of Nov. 5 election: Letters