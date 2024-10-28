Farming right: Newfields neighbors address concerns with Vernon Family Farm

Many people in the N.H. Seacoast are familiar with Vernon Family Farm in Newfields, N.H. — but unfortunately, it may be because of the dispute that the Vernons have fostered with the town and their neighbors.

As a target of their claims, we—the neighbors who abut Vernon Family Farm — are no longer able to stay silent amid disparaging remarks and a false narrative.

Over the years, we have tried to work in good faith with the Vernons toward reasonable solutions— only to be deceived, misled, and exploited. We have never challenged the Vernons' “right to farm,” but we have asked— as expected of any citizen or business owner— that they follow established laws and common etiquette.

The need to clear the air and gain understanding

Unfortunately, after years of silence and in the face of the Vernons' ongoing social media, we have been cast as the villain. However, it is our hope that people can apply common sense, look beyond the hype, and put themselves in our shoes to understand our predicament — like anyone, we simply wish to protect our families and our rights.

As longtime N.H. Seacoast residents, we love our community, and we are thankful for those who have defended our character and truly know the effort we put forth to resolve this situation. That said, rather than disclose what can only be described as unscrupulous activities by the Vernons (which they must wrestle with), or the lengths we’ve taken to accommodate the Vernons, we want to shed light on the core issues.

For starters, to be clear, we’ve only recently retained legal counsel as a last resort. The legal woes that the Vernons belabor and exploit on social media are due to their actions and failure to abide by state laws and town regulations.

As for the central issues that we believe every resident and business should be concerned with, here are a few examples:

Vernon Family Farm and misuse of agritourism

NH RSA 21:34-a defines agritourism as “marketing, which means attracting visitors to a farm to attend events and activities that are accessory uses to the primary farm operation.” That said, farms must still comply with state statutes, municipal planning, zoning ordinances, and applicable conservation easements.

Over the years, Vernon Family Farm has hosted increasingly more concert events, now occurring every weekend from May through October. Originally small gatherings with acoustic instruments, concerts are now amplified over a PA system at decibel levels beyond legal limits and with speakers directed at neighboring homes. These events are without clear ties to the farm operations and consist of tiered ticket pricing (versus general admission) and hard alcohol sales. In short, concerts have become a primary operation versus an accessory to the farm and without regard to people or property.

Additionally, agritourism as defined in the RSA “may be regulated to prevent traffic and parking from adversely impacting adjacent property, streets and sidewalks, or public safety.” The concerts have grown to compromise privacy, the peaceful enjoyment of neighboring homes, and safety in the area, and they’ve violated laws — to the point where neighbors have had to install security cameras to ensure their own safety with regard to trespassing and other violations.

Disregard for conservation easement

Of the Vernon Family Farm's 33 acres, 31 acres are bound by a conservation easement that restricts the land to specific agricultural and forestry activities for “the prevention of any uses of the property that will significantly impair or interfere with the conservation values of the property.”

The Vernons have not been good stewards of the conservation land, and are currently using this land as a parking lot for approximately 150 vehicles for their commercial events in violation of the easement and detriment of the land.

Violation of the laws

Like any government entity, Newfields and the state of N.H. have strict laws regarding noise, licensing, construction, and business operations—all intended to protect people and property, including business owners.

Vernon Family Farm has chosen to break laws, including noise ordinances. Additionally, Vernon Family Farm has built a bar and commercial kitchen without proper permitting while concealing its intended use. They have been subject to two cease and desist orders and continue to hold events without completing site plan requirements. Every citizen and business should be held to the laws, without exceptions.

N.H. state law asserts that agritourism cannot have negative impacts on adjacent properties —Vernon Family Farm has negatively impacted abutting properties and property values.

Honoring the essence of farming

These issues are just the tip of the iceberg with regard to what neighboring property owners have dealt with. It’s important to note that several of us grew up on family farms and believe farms are a vital and vibrant part of our state and its heritage. However, the Vernons have failed to abide by the rules, expectations, and decency that give them the right to farm.

One must ask — considering the many working farms in Newfields and surrounding communities who manage successfully without disputes, in contrast to the Vernons' ongoing disputes, six crowdfunding campaigns, seemingly full-time adversarial social media effort, and music concerts as their primary business— is farming the actual goal here?

Ultimately, our desire is to see the Vernons respectably farm their land in the way in which it was intended (adhering to the conservation easement) and to conduct their events (as an accessory) on land that is designated for commercial — overall, abiding by laws.

We all have dreams and work hard for what we have, but to what extent do we let it negatively impact those around us? We appreciate your consideration and hope that we’ve added clarity and gained your understanding of this unfortunate situation.

The Girard, Patterson and Wachmuth families abut Vernon Family Farm in Newfields.

