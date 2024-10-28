Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    Farming right: Newfields neighbors address concerns with Vernon Family Farm

    By Girard, Patterson and Wachmuth families,

    2 days ago

    Many people in the N.H. Seacoast are familiar with Vernon Family Farm in Newfields, N.H. — but unfortunately, it may be because of the dispute that the Vernons have fostered with the town and their neighbors.

    As a target of their claims, we—the neighbors who abut Vernon Family Farm — are no longer able to stay silent amid disparaging remarks and a false narrative.

    Over the years, we have tried to work in good faith with the Vernons toward reasonable solutions— only to be deceived, misled, and exploited. We have never challenged the Vernons' “right to farm,” but we have asked— as expected of any citizen or business owner— that they follow established laws and common etiquette.

    The need to clear the air and gain understanding

    Unfortunately, after years of silence and in the face of the Vernons' ongoing social media, we have been cast as the villain. However, it is our hope that people can apply common sense, look beyond the hype, and put themselves in our shoes to understand our predicament — like anyone, we simply wish to protect our families and our rights.

    As longtime N.H. Seacoast residents, we love our community, and we are thankful for those who have defended our character and truly know the effort we put forth to resolve this situation. That said, rather than disclose what can only be described as unscrupulous activities by the Vernons (which they must wrestle with), or the lengths we’ve taken to accommodate the Vernons, we want to shed light on the core issues.

    For starters, to be clear, we’ve only recently retained legal counsel as a last resort. The legal woes that the Vernons belabor and exploit on social media are due to their actions and failure to abide by state laws and town regulations.

    As for the central issues that we believe every resident and business should be concerned with, here are a few examples:

    Vernon Family Farm and misuse of agritourism

    NH RSA 21:34-a defines agritourism as “marketing, which means attracting visitors to a farm to attend events and activities that are accessory uses to the primary farm operation.” That said, farms must still comply with state statutes, municipal planning, zoning ordinances, and applicable conservation easements.

    Over the years, Vernon Family Farm has hosted increasingly more concert events, now occurring every weekend from May through October. Originally small gatherings with acoustic instruments, concerts are now amplified over a PA system at decibel levels beyond legal limits and with speakers directed at neighboring homes. These events are without clear ties to the farm operations and consist of tiered ticket pricing (versus general admission) and hard alcohol sales. In short, concerts have become a primary operation versus an accessory to the farm and without regard to people or property.

    Additionally, agritourism as defined in the RSA “may be regulated to prevent traffic and parking from adversely impacting adjacent property, streets and sidewalks, or public safety.” The concerts have grown to compromise privacy, the peaceful enjoyment of neighboring homes, and safety in the area, and they’ve violated laws — to the point where neighbors have had to install security cameras to ensure their own safety with regard to trespassing and other violations.

    Disregard for conservation easement

    Of the Vernon Family Farm's 33 acres, 31 acres are bound by a conservation easement that restricts the land to specific agricultural and forestry activities for “the prevention of any uses of the property that will significantly impair or interfere with the conservation values of the property.”

    The Vernons have not been good stewards of the conservation land, and are currently using this land as a parking lot for approximately 150 vehicles for their commercial events in violation of the easement and detriment of the land.

    Violation of the laws

    Like any government entity, Newfields and the state of N.H. have strict laws regarding noise, licensing, construction, and business operations—all intended to protect people and property, including business owners.

    Vernon Family Farm has chosen to break laws, including noise ordinances. Additionally, Vernon Family Farm has built a bar and commercial kitchen without proper permitting while concealing its intended use. They have been subject to two cease and desist orders and continue to hold events without completing site plan requirements. Every citizen and business should be held to the laws, without exceptions.

    N.H. state law asserts that agritourism cannot have negative impacts on adjacent properties —Vernon Family Farm has negatively impacted abutting properties and property values.

    Honoring the essence of farming

    These issues are just the tip of the iceberg with regard to what neighboring property owners have dealt with. It’s important to note that several of us grew up on family farms and believe farms are a vital and vibrant part of our state and its heritage. However, the Vernons have failed to abide by the rules, expectations, and decency that give them the right to farm.

    One must ask — considering the many working farms in Newfields and surrounding communities who manage successfully without disputes, in contrast to the Vernons' ongoing disputes, six crowdfunding campaigns, seemingly full-time adversarial social media effort, and music concerts as their primary business— is farming the actual goal here?

    Ultimately, our desire is to see the Vernons respectably farm their land in the way in which it was intended (adhering to the conservation easement) and to conduct their events (as an accessory) on land that is designated for commercial — overall, abiding by laws.

    We all have dreams and work hard for what we have, but to what extent do we let it negatively impact those around us? We appreciate your consideration and hope that we’ve added clarity and gained your understanding of this unfortunate situation.

    The Girard, Patterson and Wachmuth families abut Vernon Family Farm in Newfields.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Farming right: Newfields neighbors address concerns with Vernon Family Farm

    Related Search

    Vernon family farmFarming disputesFarming rightsFamily FarmAgricultural lawsCommunity Relations

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Wanted: Cornelia Woman, Gainesville Man for Kidnapping
    Now Habersham13 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Why 'scary' bats deserve love this Halloween: Nature News
    Portsmouth Herald1 day ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria20 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy