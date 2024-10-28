Open in App
    Portsmouth Herald

    Ted’s Fried Clams: New Sanford spot thrives, original set for 2025 comeback

    By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    SANFORD, Maine — As repairs continue at Ted’s Fried Clams following a fire in Shapleigh in 2023, a new, second site for the popular restaurant has opened at Main Street Marketplace in downtown Sanford.

    There’s some good news for patrons who have come to like this second site since it opened in late September. According to Jason Cole, who owns the seafood restaurant, this second place in Sanford is here to stay.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxwsc_0wP7k7Cc00

    And there’s good news, too, for longtime patrons who miss the original Ted’s and are eager for it to reopen: the restaurant is on track to do so in early March 2025, Cole added.

    The original Ted’s – a beloved spot for decades – closed during the spring of last year after a candle that had accidentally knocked over caused a fire in the office on the second floor, according to Cole. The lit candle was part of a small shrine Cole kept in the office in tribute to his late wife.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7l8q_0wP7k7Cc00

    Cole said the holdup for the reopening has been a delay in permitting related to a new egress window that needs to be installed on the second floor to improve safety and bring the place up to code.

    More: Wiggly Bridge wins approval for storage, kitchen expansion amid 'whisky fungus' claims

    New Ted's is just like the old one: 'Menu is almost identical'

    But until next spring, patrons now have a place to go to enjoy everything that the menu at Ted’s is known for, from its seafood dishes to its chowders to its fried sides, and more.

    “The menu is almost identical,” Cole said.

    The new Ted’s has a staff of 37, Cole said. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. In time, the restaurant could open on Sundays and Mondays too, Cole added.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZojgL_0wP7k7Cc00

    “More than half of our staff attends church services,” Cole said about Sundays. “And all of our staff has kids who are in school, so we wanted to make sure that family is involved.”

    While the tried-and-true menu at Ted’s remains, there is a new addition, Cole said: pizza. The original Ted’s sold smaller pies, which children tended to order, but the Ted’s in Sanford inherited the large ovens from Bubba Frye’s, the previous occupant of the space. As a result, Ted’s now joins the other pizza places in the city when it comes to large-pie offerings.

    “We’re doing tons of lobster pizza every day,” Cole said.

    In recent years, Ted’s also has become known for its Rock House ice cream. The new Ted’s is not serving scoops of its 30 flavors just yet but soon will, according to Cole.

    “We just actually rented another space here, so we can expand,” he said.

    Patrons at the new restaurant can order the meals at the counter, take a seat at a table, and have a server bring their food to them – a departure from when Ted’s first opened under Cole, and people needed to wait to be seated and placed their orders with waitstaff.

    “It was more efficient, the way that John and his family had run it with counter service,” Cole said, referring to the original owner.

    York’s $4M bid for Long Sands Beach: Frequently asked questions answered

    Ted's Fried Clams owner: 'We want to be a big part of the community'

    Cole said he decided to get into the restaurant business in 2023 when Ted’s went on the market when its longtime family owners became ready to retire. Cole, who grew up in Lebanon, said he and his family had been patrons at Ted’s all his life.

    “It was the last place my wife and I had gone out to dinner around here,” he said. “It was a place that we had always brought our kids, and it meant a lot to me.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjZb2_0wP7k7Cc00

    Cole said the new location is off to a strong start, with foot traffic increasing by the week. The place seats 36 people, and there are a few tables outdoors too, with more outdoor seating to come, he added.

    Cole said that he will be renovating the space, putting in new flooring and making other new touches.

    “We want to be a big part of the community, where people come and continue the tradition of sharing family stories and where we offer a great place to work,” Cole said. “I have always loved the downtown area, and it’s great to see all the progress that’s being made. To be a part of that is huge for us.”

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Ted's Fried Clams: New Sanford spot thrives, original set for 2025 comeback

    concerned citizen
    2d ago
    The fire at the original location started when the new owner was "working in the attic by candlelight." Sounds like he must have gotten away with it.
    Jason Gardiner
    2d ago
    there food is awsome and there people are great
