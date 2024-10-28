York Beach's Purple Palace back on the market after deal falls through

YORK, Maine — The Purple Palace is back on the market after being under contract this summer, the deal falling through.

Realtor Joseph Itaaliander said he could not elaborate on why the sale did not close at 1 Railroad Ave .

The property went under contract this summer with the sale pending for several months.

“It’s back available,” Itaaliander said.

The York Beach staple has been on the market since January, originally listed at $895,000. The price was eventually reduced to its current listing of $695,000.

The building’s owner, Sandra Wilson, has run the building as a breakfast place since 1976, inherited from her father, Harry Riback. She renamed it in 1987, and the restaurant stayed open until its final season in 2022. At the top of the building’s front, the Purple Palace advertised a special of sausage, two eggs, home fries and toast for $3.95.

Wilson did not return a call seeking comment Tuesday. The restaurant closed in 2022 following a dispute between Wilson and her grandson Jared Rosenfield , who ran the Purple Palace in its final two summers.

Rosenfield filed a lawsuit against Wilson in 2023, alleging in York Superior Court she agreed to sell him the building and the business, then reneged. Wilson alleged in court filings she never agreed to sell the building, only the business, and that Rosenfield failed to make payments.

A stay was granted in the case in November 2023. Rosenfield has since said he is no longer associated with the Purple Palace as his grandmother attempts to sell it. He said this week the "litigation is over."

The real estate listing advertises the building as being on the market for the first time in 41 years. The space is 1,618 square feet and is described as “a prime location” near Short Sands Beach.

“In the heart of the York Beach Commercial District, this property has fantastic visibility with heavy foot and car traffic,” the listing reads.

Business owners are watching for news of the sale. Patti Krukoff-Bernier, who manages Molly O’s next door to the Purple Palace, said a closed business does not help tourism at the beach. She said it would be disappointing for the restaurant to stay closed again for a third summer next year.

“It’s a shame,” Krukoff-Bernier said. “Even if it was (open) for breakfast, maybe it’ll attract people. That’s what they always say. People attract people.”

