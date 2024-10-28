Seacoast Students of the Week are high achievers with school spirit to share

A top student athlete who represents his classmates on the school board. The editor-in-chief of the school paper and an advocate for student mental health with a passion for STEM and robotics. An honors student and cross country runner who is "the epitome of a student athlete." A student who spreads joy through her work in the Happy Bean Cafe. A student athlete who gives her all on the court and in the classroom. A National Honors Society student who teachers dance and contributes to the yearbook. A senior class president and teaching assistant in math classes who is "thoughtful, outgoing and inclusive."

Meet the Seacoast Students of the Week for Oct. 28

Seacoast Students of the Week are nominated by local principals, teachers and guidance counselors and, as you'll see below, they reflect a broad range of achievements in their schools and communities. It is our pleasure to introduce you to these outstanding students and we look forward to sharing stories of so many more of our wonderful students in the weeks ahead.

This week's students represent Portsmouth High School, Dover High School, York High School, Exeter High School, Somersworth High School, Spaulding High School and Oyster River High School.

All Seacoast-area public high schools have been invited to highlight their students' achievements each week in the Seacoast Students of the Week feature.

Here are the Seacoast Students of the Week for Oct. 28, as described by the school leaders who nominated them:

Nathan Delaney, junior, Portsmouth High School

Nathan is an hard working, dedicated student who ranks academics as his top priority which is evidenced by his outstanding grades in rigorous courses. Nathan's is also an athlete and a leader in student government, not only participating but leading his fellow student government members. He is the student representative on the school board, and does so much for the community at PHS as well as the local community. He is a individual who gives 110% in all that he does. His boundless positive energy and tremendous work ethic are evident in all areas of his life and are contagious to all those who work with him.

Hallie Brunson, senior, Dover High School

This week Dover High School recognizes senior Hallie Brunson. Hallie provides leadership and service to the school and community as secretary of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society, Key Club liaison, and vice president of the Women's Empowerment Club. Hallie is passionate about Robotics, serving as the team’s head machinist. She further pursued her passion for STEM by attending the St. Paul’s School Summer Program in engineering. She is passing this passion along through her employment at Snapology. Deeply involved in the student newspaper The Tide, she has served as head of design and editor-in-chief. Hallie has participated in the HOBEY leadership program. She has used skills learned there to support the school’s and community’s mental health by becoming a certified NAMI trainer. Hallie has participated in unified volleyball and is a member of the track and field team. An excellent student, Hallie has a 3.9934 GPA and is in the top 20% of her class.

Zoe Carroll, junior, York High School

Zoe came in 2nd place at the Western Maine Conference cross-country meet last week. She is also an exceptional student in both honors and AP courses. She is the epitome of a student-athlete.

Danniah Ostroff, senior, Exeter High School

Danniah has been a consistent, proud and hard-working member of the Happy Bean Cafe project for multiple years. She is super dependable and always brings a positive attitude to her work, and a smile to everyone she meets. She truly represents the happiness that this project seeks to spread. We know Danniah will bring these wonderful traits to any job in her future!

Paige Demers, sophomore, Somersworth High School

Paige is the definition of a student athlete, she gives her best efforts both on the court and in her classrooms, prioritizing her work, before the sport. She is a student who is confident in her ability but willing to ask questions if she is stuck to make sure she is completing every assignment to the teacher's expectation. She holds herself to a high expectation and is a role model for her peers in class. She is actively involved in clubs, especially those that focus on helping support the school and community.

Madelyn Hackett, senior, Spaulding High School

Maddie Hackett is an outstanding senior at SHS, excelling in rigorous honors and AP classes while also serving as the Vice President of the French Honor Society. For the past ten years, she has dedicated herself to dance, not just as a sport, but as a passion that she shares with younger students through her volunteer work at a local dance academy. Maddie’s commitment to her academic and extracurricular pursuits is evident in her role on the yearbook team and her membership in the National Honor Society. She also demonstrates tremendous school spirit, always cheering on Spaulding and actively participating in school events. Despite her sometimes shy demeanor, she leads by example with determination and kindness. Maddie works part-time and has a passion for traveling, reflecting her adventurous spirit. Her big heart and dedication to helping others make her truly deserving of this recognition.

Amelia Rury, senior, Oyster River High School

Amelia is a very dedicated student who makes quality contributions to class conversations. Her kind attitude makes her a stellar addition to a class community and to the school at large. She is a resource for her peers and generous with her time and energy. Amelia is highly motivated to succeed, a hard worker, and natural leader. She has been a class officer for four years and is Senior class President. Her class Advisor says, "She is truly dedicated to contributing in any way that she can to help support her class and raise money. She is the first one to volunteer for any fundraiser or event. She even got a group of people to come out to the speedway on a Saturday in June, after school was out for the summer! She will make every flyer, use her free period to help organize anything that is needed, and she does all the social media for the class page. She is a leader, and always willing to step-up. As a person, she is thoughtful, outgoing, inclusive, and mindful of the people around her. She is truly great to work with!"

Amelia has been a Teaching Assistant for various math classes where she works hard to help students learn. She is willing to help anyone and does so with kindness. Students feel comfortable asking her questions and she has a great way of explaining difficult topics. She pays close attention to detail and puts forth her best effort in all she does. Amelia is a leader who raises the bar for her classmates. Amelia has been on the Mouth of the River (school magazine) staff for three years. She is now an editor-in-chief. She is passionately engaged in her school community and has been an integral part of MOR's success. Amelia as a very cheerful and driven young lady who sets high goals for herself and has the skills and discipline to reach them. She is very pleasant to be with, and her integrity is unquestioned. We are looking forward to seeing Amelia's achievements this year.

