'Beetlejuice,' ghost painting, and 'Wild Robot' event: Community events Oct. 28-Nov. 3

'Beetlejuice' teen movie night in Dover

DOVER — Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to join the Dover Public Library for a screening of "Beetlejuice" (rated PG) at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28. Themed snacks and drinks will be provided.

Ghost portrait painting at Dover Library

DOVER — Teens in grades 6-12 can drop in and paint ghost portraits with the Dover Public Library at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Canvases and art supplies will be provided for creating ghosts of all personalities and styles.

Celebrate Halloween with 'Haunted New England Stories'

YORK — Join the York Public Library for “Haunted New England Stories” on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room. This one-hour slide presentation by Christopher Daley will feature present-day and historical photographs, blending historical facts with legends and myths to explore eerie events and hauntings in New England. Registration is required. Visit yorkpubliclibrary.org/calendar to sign up.

'The Wild Robot' event for fans

DOVER — Are you a fan of “The Wild Robot” by Peter Brown? Students in grades 2-5 who have read the book or seen the movie can meet other fans at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, in the activity/storytime room at the Dover Public Library. Pre-register as space is limited: library.dover.nh.gov or call 603-516-6050.

Christmas Fair in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD — The First Baptist Church, 201 North Road, will hold its annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tables will feature baked goods, nearly new items, handcrafts, plants, jewelry, and toys. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m.

Local Author Day at Dover Library

DOVER — The Dover Public Library is hosting a Local Author Day, on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free, daylong conference, featuring speakers from a range of writing backgrounds. There will be a panel of local writers discussing topics such as how to read like a writer, choosing how to publish, and the best ways to connect with others in the local writing community. The day’s full schedule is available on the Dover Public Library website, in the events calendar. For more information, contact Josiah at j.adams@dover.nh.gov .

Hampton United Methodist Church hosts Rummage Sale

HAMPTON — The Hampton United Methodist Church, 525 Lafayette Road (Route 1), Hampton, will hold its annual Fall Rummage Sale on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be seasonal clothing along with toys, books, games, furniture, shoes, small appliances, and household items for sale at reasonable prices.

Two local writers launch new books

DOVER — Join the Dover Public Library for an afternoon of poetry at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. Two local writers will debut their new collections: Abbie Kiefer will read from her book “Certain Shelter” and Theresa Monteiro will share poems from “Under This Roof.” There will be time for questions and both poets will have books available for purchase.

