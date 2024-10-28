Exeter football No. 1 in Seacoast rankings. Which team is back? Which team is out?

After eight weeks in the Seacoast high school football regular season, here's a look at the top teams in our rankings.

Of the 10 high school football teams in Seacoast New Hampshire and Maine, Exeter remains No. 1 as the lone undefeated team at 8-0. The Blue Hawks sit atop of our Seacoast Top Six rankings.

The regular season is over in Maine, where will begin playoffs this Friday. The regular season in New Hampshire ends Friday.

Here are the top six teams after eight weeks, as we see it:

No. 1 Exeter High School (8-0)

The Blue Hawks improved to 8-0 on the season with a 35-25 out-of-state win at Portland (Maine) High School.

Exeter senior back Daniel Batstone scored four touchdowns on Friday, while Jack Kavanaugh added a score and Tyler Bland ran for more than 100 yards.

Exeter hosts Londonderry (6-2) on Friday in its regular-season finale.

No. 2 Marshwood High School (4-4)

Despite a 42-27 loss at Massabesic in a Class B South game, the Hawks remain at the No. 2 spot for a third straight week. Marshwood head coach Alex Rotsko believes the Hawks will be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Class B South tournament.

No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (4-4)

St. Thomas Aquinas moves up to the No. 3 spot with Friday's 7-6 win at Kingswood in a Division II game. It was the third win in the past four weeks for the Saints. St. Thomas entertains undefeated Plymouth on Friday in the final game of the regular season.

No. 4 Winnacunnet High School (4-4)

The Warriors suffered their fourth loss in five weeks with a 37-7 loss at Manchester Memorial on Saturday, and fall a spot in the Seacoast Top Six. Winnacunnet, which is 4-3 in Division I and still eyeing a postseason berth, will visit Dover on Friday in the final game of the regular season.

No. 5 Spaulding High School (2-6)

The Red Raiders return to the Seacoast Top Six rankings after Friday's 41-33 Division I win over rival Dover . Spaulding senior Seth Cortina scored four touchdowns on runs of 9, 8, 4 and 1 yard. Spaulding has been eliminated from the playoff picture, but looks to end the season on a high note Friday at winless Portsmouth/Oyster River

No. 6 Dover High School (3-5)

For the second straight week, Dover slips one spot after Friday's loss at Spaulding. Dover will host Winnacunnet on Friday in the regular-season finale.

