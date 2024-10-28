Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    Exeter football No. 1 in Seacoast rankings. Which team is back? Which team is out?

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    After eight weeks in the Seacoast high school football regular season, here's a look at the top teams in our rankings.

    Of the 10 high school football teams in Seacoast New Hampshire and Maine, Exeter remains No. 1 as the lone undefeated team at 8-0. The Blue Hawks sit atop of our Seacoast Top Six rankings.

    The regular season is over in Maine, where will begin playoffs this Friday. The regular season in New Hampshire ends Friday.

    Here are the top six teams after eight weeks, as we see it:

    No. 1 Exeter High School (8-0)

    The Blue Hawks improved to 8-0 on the season with a 35-25 out-of-state win at Portland (Maine) High School.

    Exeter senior back Daniel Batstone scored four touchdowns on Friday, while Jack Kavanaugh added a score and Tyler Bland ran for more than 100 yards.

    Exeter hosts Londonderry (6-2) on Friday in its regular-season finale.

    No. 2 Marshwood High School (4-4)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPn0H_0wP7iwlU00

    Despite a 42-27 loss at Massabesic in a Class B South game, the Hawks remain at the No. 2 spot for a third straight week. Marshwood head coach Alex Rotsko believes the Hawks will be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Class B South tournament.

    No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (4-4)

    St. Thomas Aquinas moves up to the No. 3 spot with Friday's 7-6 win at Kingswood in a Division II game. It was the third win in the past four weeks for the Saints. St. Thomas entertains undefeated Plymouth on Friday in the final game of the regular season.

    No. 4 Winnacunnet High School (4-4)

    The Warriors suffered their fourth loss in five weeks with a 37-7 loss at Manchester Memorial on Saturday, and fall a spot in the Seacoast Top Six. Winnacunnet, which is 4-3 in Division I and still eyeing a postseason berth, will visit Dover on Friday in the final game of the regular season.

    No. 5 Spaulding High School (2-6)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y48li_0wP7iwlU00

    The Red Raiders return to the Seacoast Top Six rankings after Friday's 41-33 Division I win over rival Dover . Spaulding senior Seth Cortina scored four touchdowns on runs of 9, 8, 4 and 1 yard. Spaulding has been eliminated from the playoff picture, but looks to end the season on a high note Friday at winless Portsmouth/Oyster River

    No. 6 Dover High School (3-5)

    For the second straight week, Dover slips one spot after Friday's loss at Spaulding. Dover will host Winnacunnet on Friday in the regular-season finale.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter football No. 1 in Seacoast rankings. Which team is back? Which team is out?

    Related Search

    High School footballExeter blue hawksMarshwood high schoolAmerican footballSeacoast New HampshireHigh School

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    NBA Drops News on Jayson Tatum One Week Into Season
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    When it comes to horror movies, Maine is the 'spookiest' state. Here's why
    Portsmouth Herald1 day ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Borough takes over maintenance of clock outside American Legion
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view — Halloween handouts, McDonalds, finish line, democracy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy