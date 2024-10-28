York debates 'whisky fungus' ordinance ahead of town vote: Letters

Say no to whiskey fungus: Support question 12 in York

To the Editor:

For years there has been drama surrounding the safety of my family home in York. It began when a respected local distillery applied to expand next door.

Through research, hours in town meetings, site walks, and correspondence with local officials and industry experts we have realized there are unwelcome by-products of the distilling process that negatively impact the surrounding area.The first concern is the intentional off-gassing of ethanol to concentrate the flavor of the spirits. This airborne vapor is a superfood for a black fungus called “Whiskey Fungus” that will colonize up to a mile around the whiskey aging facility. Though this is a naturally occurring fungus, the amounts released in distilling create an unnatural phenomenon.

It covers cars, homes and foliage. The CDC recommends wearing gloves and an N-95 mask to remove it. At best, this will drop the value of the properties within that area.

The second concern is that although storing thousands of gallons of flammable liquid, these facilities are not required to have fire suppression systems or fire alarms. Current town ordinances offer no buffer requirement for this type of manufacturing. To give perspective, without community intervention, a building of this kind would have been built < 75 feet from family homes. A yes vote on question 12 will not change any current distilling operations but will ensure any future businesses will have to manufacture with a sensible buffer.

This conflict has left our family (and many others) wondering if we can remain in our home of 14 years which we purchased before the distillery became our neighbor. My hope is that no no-one else will have to face a similar uncertainty. This is why my family will vote yes on question 12.

Rhiannon Razzaboni

York

Keep distillery buildings far from homes

To the Editor:

For 35 years, we have owned homes in the neighborhood abutting the parcels of land that formerly housed True Value Hardware and the Par 3. While we’ve raised a family and invested in our properties, we have watched our neighborhood grow and welcome young families eager to offer their children a safe environment in which to thrive.

We’re proud to be longtime residents of what is commonly known as the “trick or treat” neighborhood and join our neighbors every year in welcoming families from York and the surrounding area.

Question 12 was brought forth by hundreds of concerned citizens who in the last two years, have learned about the ugly side of the distilling industry that the current town code does not address. This ordinance seeks to rectify these omissions with common sense setbacks and land use size requirements to restrict distilleries from operating in close proximity to heavily developed residential areas. It’s important to mention that contrary to what has been stated this ordinance does not affect any distillery's current operations or applications before the town planning board.

We are disheartened to be publicly referred to as NIMBYS, commies, fascists, and anti-business for trying to protect our property values. Our greatest concern is that the current code does not require barrel houses to have any type of fire suppression systems let alone more advanced systems like foam or dry chemicals used to fight alcohol fires. Apart from fire risk, in the interest of brevity, a Google search of Whiskey fungus, (Baudoinia compniacensis) will offer insight into the undesirable side effects of the distilling and aging of spirits.

We urge you to support setbacks to protect property values by keeping distillery buildings a safe distance from homes. Vote yes on 12.

Sincerely,

Cheryl and Robin Patten

York

Don't target Wiggly Bridge Distillery: Vote no on 12

To the Editor:

Please vote no on question 12 on the York ballot.

Its only purpose is to target a small family-owned business.

This petition-led ordinance does not even have the full support of the Select Board. Please vote no.

From the get-go, there has been no evidence to support the “yes” supporters' claims. From the initial UMaine report that leaves more questions than gives any type of answers. Why was there No prevailing wind study, after all, that is how “whiskey fungus” is spread. Seems something that important should have been in the report.

Why did the study ignore hot spots in other parts of town, and what caused them?

The study only targeted potential whiskey fungus escaping Wiggly Bridge Distillery but did not look at other natural causes like bogs/swamp areas. A questionable study indeed.

Then there are those fear-mongering lawn signs about health and being in a fungus zone. More false statements from the “yes” supporters. The opponents of Wiggly Bridge Distillery just lack credibility in their words and lack credibility in their so-called evidence. Please vote no on 12. Thank you,

Nancy Martin

York

Question 12 offers clarity for York residents

To the Editor:

On October 10, the York Planning Board approved Wiggly Bridge Distillery's request to build a new storage building and expand its kitchen. This approval came under the explicit condition that the new building not be used for aging spirits, after dozens of York residents, throughout a two-year process, expressed concerns over the environmental hazards that distilling operations pose to surrounding homes and properties.

The Planning Board’s stipulation speaks volumes and validates the concerns of many residents. Most, if not all, of the neighbors invested in this issue are concerned not about a storage building, but rather the unchecked expansion of barrel houses and the potential environmental effects of things like fire, building collapse, and fungal growth on our homes.

Question 12 would establish reasonable buffers and lot minimums for future distilling operations or expansions in York.

The town made it clear in approving the language that it would not be enforced against Wiggly Bridge Distillery’s existing operation. For residents who may be wondering where new or expanded barrel aging could take place, or who are concerned about future distilleries in York, Question 12 can put those concerns to rest. Vote “Yes” on 12.

Sarah Flaherty

York

Why York should vote yes to restrict distilleries in town

To the Editor:

For two years, York residents have become entangled in a debate about spirit aging warehouses, proposed to be located on a parcel of mostly wetlands which is zoned “Industrial,” but is surrounded on three sides by private residences and businesses.

During the Planning Board’s application review process, my neighbors and I learned more than we ever wanted to know about distilling and spirit aging, including that in other parts of the country, the byproducts of distillation and spirit aging have been devastating to communities, towns, and the environment, and have led to many complicated lawsuits.

Some quick Googling will return articles about treacherous barrel house fires caused by lightning strikes, barrel houses collapsing, causing massive devastation to wildlife, and Baudoinia (“Whiskey Fungus” or “Warehouse Staining Fungus”), an organism that feeds on the ethanol off-gassed during the spirit aging process and results in a sticky black substance which can coat homes and kill vegetation.

The proposed ordinance addressed in Question 12 on November’s ballot is an effort to protect our properties from the risks of future spirit distilling and aging at such close proximity to our neighborhoods. Though the referendum is inspired by our experience in defending our property values and the environment over the last two years, the goal of the ordinance has never been to target or attack a local business.

Craft spirit distilling has become an immensely popular industry, and based on the well-earned success of our only current distillery, it’s likely that more will follow. We believe that any distiller has the right to grow and prosper in York, and this ordinance will ensure that they do so safely, responsibly, and respectfully of their neighbors.

On behalf of my consortium of concerned neighbors, I ask that you please cast your “Yes” vote on question 12.

Sincerely,

Adam Flaherty

York

The truth behind York's ordinance to regulate distilleries

To the Editor:

This letter is being submitted to rebut inaccurate statements being made concerning question 12 and the motivations of the abutters responsible for the initiative. It’s been falsely stated that this group of individuals' sole purpose is to shut down a small family-owned business. This is a false narrative. What’s fueling this initiative is the fear that barrel houses containing thousands of gallons of whiskey less than 100 feet from homes will negatively impact property values.

The distilling and aging of spirits contribute to the generation of a black fungus that soils and blackens homes, street signs, and vegetation. The fungus, known as Baudoinia compniacensis or “whiskey fungus,” grows as it feeds on the ethanol vapor created when aging whiskey. Generation of this fungus is occurring in other States and Countries, including Tennessee, New York, and Scotland, and has resulted in multiple lawsuits. If you copy and paste into your browser and then read any of the articles referenced below, you’ll learn just how justified the neighbors' concerns are. This is not something the abutting neighbors invented. This is a real and worsening issue occurring wherever spirits are distilled and aged.

Of equal or greater concern is flammable whiskey being stored in close proximity to homes. View the stories referenced below on YouTube, and you’ll find key statements, including “The flames generated so much heat that the Fire Trucks lights melted” and “Water did little in the fight against burning bourbon.”

Robin S. Patten

York

Please vote yes on York question 12

To the Editor:

I strongly encourage the residents of York to vote yes on question 12. This ballot initiative proposes increased buffer zones between structures used for distilling, aging, and storing spirits—and the properties that border them.

The clarity and simplicity of the proposed ordinance highlight its essential aim: to protect the rights of property owners while allowing for the responsible growth of York distilleries. With one successful craft distillery already in York, it’s reasonable to expect more in the future.

The spirit distilling industry has tried to romanticize their pollution with terms such as “angel’s share-” suggesting that the ethanol vapors lost during the distilling process reach the heavens. However, scientific research and local testing have proven that the ethanol vapors from distilling and aging spirits feed a fungus that soils and stains abutting properties. Homeowners nationwide have incurred significant expenses trying to keep whiskey fungus at bay to salvage their property values.

The passage of question 12 will not affect other businesses and is not an attack on the distillery already in town. It is an opportunity to ensure that future growth is done appropriately, to maintain the natural beauty and environment that makes York remain the vibrant town it is, and it still allow for economic growth that is done responsibly while protecting property values. Those opposing this ordinance are trying to paint supporters as anti-business, which is false.

Whether you've lived in York for generations or are a newcomer, we all share a deep appreciation for York as a unique and welcoming community for residents and visitors, and attracting and keeping businesses. Let’s unite to ensure our town remains a vibrant and harmonious place for everyone. Please vote yes on question 12.

Marilyn Zotos

York

York should investigate whiskey storage impact

To the Editor:

Recently we took a trip to Scotland. I am not involved in the controversy in York over Question 12, but I took pictures of the buildings used to age whiskey at the Ben Nevis Distillery in Fort William, Scotland. There is a black coating on several of the buildings that appear to be fungus.

So, it seems that this is a widespread issue at distilleries around the world. It certainly seems reasonable and prudent to give local authorities the power to further investigate the impact on public health and, if necessary, regulate whiskey storage facilities to ensure there is no harm to the York community.

Richard Topping

York

