Week 8 stars: How these high school football players stood out from the crowd

There were several standout players across the gridiron across the Seacoast in Week 8 of the high school football season.

Some of those standout athletes include Spaulding's Seth Cortina and Tyler Lindsay , Marshwood freshman Noah Goodwin , York sophomore Casey Raymond , and Somersworth senior captain Thomas Rees .

Let's take a further look at these players and what they did in this weekend's games.

Cortina, Lindsay lead Spaulding to 'special' win over rival

ROCHESTER – It was senior Seth Cortina’s final game against Dover while sophomore Tyler Lindsay was getting his first taste of the intense rivalry.

Together they spearheaded a punishing ground game that eventually wore down the Green Wave in Spaulding's 41-33 victory Friday night that helped salvage part of what had been a disappointing season for the Red Raiders who have one game remaining.

“It’s special,” Cortina said of the win. “We wanted it.”

Cortina and Lindsay combined for 336 yards rushing on 40 carries and five touchdowns. Cortina finished with 28 points on four rushing touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions.

“(Cortina) was tough as usual,” said Spaulding coach Dan Hodsdon. “He’s the guy you want with the ball in his hands. He’s tough between the tackles. He doesn’t go down easy. He’s not the fastest kid in the world but he always makes those first couple guys miss. He twists and turns and he’s always got a nose for where the first-down marker is.”

Lindsay’s touchdown came early in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard run that put Spaulding up 35-27 with 10:39 left.

“I was just trying to run hard,” Lindsay said. “Last week I didn’t really run the ball well and I was just trying to run hard and get first downs and help the seniors get their win against Dover.”

Lindsay set up the score one play earlier with an explosive 41-yard scamper that put the Red Raiders in prime scoring position. It came at a critical juncture because Dover had closed to 29-27 four plays earlier on a short run by quarterback Grant Davis with 38.9 seconds left in the third.

“We challenged (Lindsay) to up his game,” Hodsdon said. “The last couple games have not been good for him and he knows that. He needed to refocus and he did today. He ran hard. He hit the holes. He played downhill and that’s what we needed him to do.”

Lindsay was able to take some of the burden off Cortina.

“Tyler’s a hell of a player,” Cortina said. “The fact that he’s only a sophomore means he’s going to be great. When you have a back like him, one that’s shifty, when he gets going, he finds those holes. It’s kind of nice. Once he gets going, he’s gone.”

Cortina finished with 197 yards on 28 carries and Lindsay gained 139 yards on 12 attempts.

“We’re definitely good together,” Lindsay said. “I look up to him a lot. He’s a good, hard runner and I’m just trying to get the first downs, run outside, do my thing and let him do his thing and block for him.”

Cortina and Lindsay do indeed complement each other well.

“Cortina is a house, and Lindsay is a very good back,” said Dover coach Eric Cumba. “Cortina is definitely the heart and soul of that team. He was determined to get a win tonight and you could see that in how he played.”

Cortina was scoring on TD runs of 9, 8, 4 and 1 yards. It was just another day at the office for the 5-foot-10, 205-pound workhorse who put Spaulding ahead to stay with a 4-yard touchdown and subsequent 2-point conversion that snapped a tie and gave the Red Raiders a 22-14 lead with 1:33 to go in the half.

“It feels great,” Lindsay said. “It’s my first varsity game against Dover and we came out with energy from the first snap. We were really explosive on offense, and no one could stop us.”

Spaulding ruined Dover’s postseason hopes.

“We had nothing to lose,” Cortina said. “All we had to do was gain. We knew that we could be the party-pooper that got Dover out of the playoffs.”

-Al Pike

Marshwood freshman Goodwin shines in Class B South loss

WATERBORO, Maine — It was a big touchdown at the time in Friday's Class B South game at Massabesic , and it was also the first varsity touchdown for Marshwood High School freshman Noah Goodwin.

Trailing 21-15 in the third quarter, Goodwin returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at 21-21.

Unfortunately, the Hawks lost 42-27, but Goodwin's return was a pivotal score as Massabesic had scored 21 unanswered points.

"I just found the ball and saw a hole from my teammates giving great blocks, and I just turned it up (field)," Goodwin said.

Goodwin knew he was gone when he saw the space the blocking created for him.

"I wasn't getting caught," he said.

Goodwin added that despite the loss, it 'felt great' to score his first touchdown.

"He's done a really good job," Marshwood head coach Alex Rotsko said. "He's also starting on defense, and holding his own."

It looked like Goodwin came down with a one-handed interception in the end zone in the second quarter, but the play was ruled an incomplete pass.

"I thought I came down with it," Goodwin said.

-Brandon Brown

York's Raymond proves value on both sides of the ball on every play

YORK, Maine – Casey Raymond, in a game where not much went right for the York High School football team on Friday, shined on both sides of the ball in a 34-0 Class C South loss to Leavitt.

The 5-foot-10, 235-pound sophomore sacked Leavitt quarterback Brock Poulin once, and had three tackles for loss.

“He’s a strong kid up the middle and was somebody who was giving us a good push,” York head coach Matt Nelson said. “He’s young, and still growing. He’s strong, he’s big, and we’re really happy with the future for him.”

Raymond didn’t come off the field Saturday, playing every snap from his defensive end and right guard positions.

“He never comes off the field,” Nelson said. “He’s tough and he’s going to be a big part of what we do going forward. Tonight we thought he gave 100% effort; he really played well on both sides of the ball.”

-Jay Pinsonnault

Versatile Somersworth captain Rees shows leadership on and off the field

SOMERSWORTH – As he darts around pre-snap, calling out plays and making sure his teammates are in position, it is easy for even a casual fan to realize that Thomas Rees is the unquestioned leader of the Somersworth High School football team’s defense.

On Friday night, Rees and his teammates put up a valiant effort in a 16-14 loss to Newport. Rees’ vocal leadership was on display on the defensive side of the ball, and his versatility came into play late in the game when two of Somersworth's top rushers went down with injuries and Rees was called on to help carry the load.

“(Rees) is phenomenal,” said Somersworth coach Jeremy Lambert. “He’s been our defensive field general the last two years. He’s so good at so many things that we end up moving him around because he can fill the void for us. He did everything he possibly could, and when you have a leader who can set that example, it’s really inspiring for the younger guys. When you have a team this young, it’s awesome for them to see somebody who just leaves it out on the field for his team.”

Rees, who played both linebacker and safety at times on Friday night, is just as versatile on offense. He played tight end, split end and running back. But moving positions is something he is used to. Lambert said Rees has played nearly every position on defense, as well as several offensive roles.

“My entire high school football career I’ve bounced around positions,” Rees said. “I know I have to step up. These guys voted me to be captain, and voted me to be a leader. I know I have to step up in whatever role they need me in.”

Rees had a handful of tackles on Friday, as well as 16 yards rushing on six carries, but it’s not the statistics that stood out, it was his approach on the field – communicating with coaches, organizing his teammates, and leading the team. That leadership, according to Lambert, extends beyond the playing field, where Rees is treasurer for the National Honor Society, and helps tutor his teammates to make sure they keep their grades up.

“When you have players like Thomas Rees, you lean on them, because you know they’re going to come through for the team," Lambert said. "I can’t say enough about that young man.”

“I got that (field general) role last year,” Rees said. “It’s the guy who has to bring the team morale. Our defense is our wolfpack and someone has to keep them in line. I couldn’t be happier that it’s me.”

-Terrill Covey

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Week 8 stars: How these high school football players stood out from the crowd