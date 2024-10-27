Seacoast NH election 2024 voter guide: Read about candidates, poll times, how to register

When New Hampshire Seacoast voters head to local polls on Election Day, they will have the chance to vote for much more than the presidential race .

Ballots will feature Kelly Ayotte vs. Joyce Craig in the most competitive governor's race in the country, as well as contests for U.S. Representative, state Senate and House, Executive Council, and one constitutional amendment.

Read on for what you need to know about voting and information on all the candidates:

When is Election Day?

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Election 2024: Seacoast NH and Maine polling places and times listed by city and town

How to vote in the general election

New Hampshire residents can vote at their designated polling place on Election Day.

You can find sample ballots here , and you can check your voter information here .

If you are at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, and domiciled in a New Hampshire town or city ward, you may register to vote on Election Day at your polling location. You must fill out a voter registration form and show proof of identity , age, citizenship and having established a domicile. If you don’t have the documents with you on Election Day, you may prove those qualifications by completing an affidavit.

If you meet certain qualifications, you may also vote by absentee ballot.

All polling places will also offer accessible voting options for people with disabilities.

Presidential race expected to have big impact on all races

The Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris , faces the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump .

The New Hampshire ballot will also feature third party candidates , including Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver and Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

The presidential election will have an impact on all of the down ballot races, as “the presidential campaign is going to drive turnout,” UNH political director Andrew Smith said.

More: Kamala Harris holds lead over Donald Trump in NH in latest poll

U.S. House primary elections in NH

First Congressional District

Incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas is challenged by Republican Russell Prescott in the district that includes the Seacoast area.

More: Pappas vs. Prescott: NH congressman has 'least Trumpiest' challenger yet in 2024

Second Congressional District

Democrat Maggie Goodlander faces Republican Lily Tang Williams.

More: Goodlander vs. Tang Williams: Where candidates for NH 2nd District US House seat stand

NH governor’s race

Republican Kelly Ayotte faces Democrat Joyce Craig. The ballot also includes libertarian candidate Stephen Villee.

More: 5 takeaways from tense Craig vs. Ayotte NH governor's race debate in Manchester

More: NH's Ayotte vs. Craig is closest governor's race in US.: Experts explain why it matters

NH Executive Council

In District 1, Republican incumbent Joe Kenney of Wakefield is being challenged by Democrat Emmett Soldati of Somersworth. The district comprises communities from Coos Country to Strafford county, including the greater Seacoast cities and towns of Dover, Durham, Farmington, Madbury, Rochester, Rollinsford, and Somersworth.

In District 3, Republican incumbent Janet Stevens of Rye faces Democrat Jon Morgan of Brentwood. The district includes much of the Seacoast, including Hampton, Rye, Seabrook, Exeter, and Portsmouth.

More: NH Executive Council election: Meet candidates for little-known office with major power

A small portion of the Seacoast is represented by District 4, which dips into Lee and Barrington. There, Democrat Jim O’Connell is facing off against Republican John Stephen.

NH State Senate in the Seacoast

Republicans hold a 14-10 majority in the state Senate heading into the 2024 election. Here's a look at Seacoast area races with links to candidates' views on the issues for each candidate who responded to our questionnaire:

District 4: Democratic six-term incumbent Sen. David Watters of Dover is challenged by Republican Shawn Mickelonis , also of Dover. District 4 comprises Barrington, Dover, Rollinsford and Somersworth.

District 6: Republican four-term incumbent Sen. James Gray of Rochester is challenged by Democrat John Ceskavich of Strafford. The district comprises Alton, Farmington, Gilmanton, New Durham, Rochester and Strafford.

District 21: Democratic two-term incumbent Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka of Portsmouth is challenged by Republican Don Cardinale of Newfields. District 21 comprises Durham, Lee, Madbury, New Castle, Newfields, Newington, Newmarket and Portsmouth.

District 23: Republican two-term incumbent Sen. Bill Gannon of Sandown is challenged by Democrat Brenda Oldak of South Hampton. The district comprises Brentwood, Chester, Danville, East Kingston, Epping, Fremont, Kensington, Kingston, Newton, Sandown, Seabrook and South Hampton.

District 24: Democratic first-term incumbent Sen. Debra Altschiller of Stratham is challenged by former Republican state Rep. Patrick Abrami of Stratham. District 24 comprises Exeter, Greenland, Hampton, Hampton Falls, North Hampton, Rye and Stratham.

NH House races

With a 400-member body, there are many contested races that will help determine which party takes power of the New Hampshire House of Representatives in 2025. Republicans hold a slim edge in House seats, and Democrats see an opportunity to win the majority.

More: Who to vote for in NH? Republicans, Democrats state goals for 2025

Here's a look at Seacoast area races with links to candidates' views on the issues for each candidate who responded to our questionnaire:

Portsmouth area

Rockingham County District 21 (Newington, Portsmouth Ward 1 — 1 seat): Democratic incumbent Rep. Jennifer Mandelbaum of Portsmouth is unopposed.

Rockingham District 22 (New Castle, Portsmouth Ward 5 — 1 seat): Democratic incumbent state Rep. Kate Murray of New Castle is challenged by Republican Thom Rossi of Portsmouth.

Rockingham District 24 (Greenland, Rye — 2 seats): Democratic incumbent Reps. Jaci Grote (Rye) and Dennis Malloy (Greenland) are challenged by Republicans Marilyn Page (Greenland) and Kevin Szmyd (Rye) and independent Lyn Leddy (Greenland).

Rockingham District 26 (Portsmouth Ward 3 — 1 seat): Democrat Buzz Scherr is unopposed.

Rockingham District 27 (Portsmouth Ward 4 — 1 seat): Democratic incumbent Rep. Gerald W.R. Ward is challenged by Republican Diane Bitter.

Rockingham District 28 (Portsmouth Ward 2 — 1 seat): Democrat Carrie Sorensen is running against Republican Sue Polidura.

Rockingham District 37 (New Castle, Newington, Portsmouth Ward 1, Portsmouth Ward 5 — 1 seat): Democratic incumbent Rep. David Meuse of Portsmouth is uncontested.

Rockingham District 38 (Greenland, North Hampton, and Rye, 1 seat): Democratic incumbent Rep. Peggy Balboni of Rye is being challenged by independent Janet Larson of North Hampton.

Rockingham District 39 (Portsmouth Ward 2, Portsmouth Ward 3, Portsmouth Ward 4 — 1 seat): Democratic incumbent Rep. Ned Raynolds of Portsmouth is uncontested.

Exeter area

Rockingham District 5 (Epping — 2 seats): Republicans incumbent Rep. Michael Vose and newcomer Cody Belanger are running against two Democrats: incumbent Rep. Mark Vallone and Jade Flad-Vilardi.

Rockingham District 6 (Brentwood — 1 seat): Democratic incumbent Rep. Eric Turer is challenged by Republican Allen Cook.

Rockingham District 10 (Newfields, Newmarket — 3 seats): Democratic incumbent Reps. Ellen Read and Michael Cahill , along with Toni Weinstein , face Republican Jeanene Cooper. All candidates are from Newmarket.

Rockingham District 11 (Exeter — 4 seats): Democratic incumbent Reps. Gaby Grossman , Mark Paige , Julie D. Gilman , and Linda J. Haskins are challenged by Republicans Robert Goeman , Brian Griset , and William A. Smith.

Rockingham District 12 (Stratham — 2 seats): Democratic incumbent Reps. Zoe R. Manos and Allison Knab are challenged by Republicans Jessica Kliskey and James Scamman.

Rockingham District 14 (East Kingston, Kingston — 2 seats): Republican incumbent Rep. Kenneth L. Weyler of Kingston and Republican Pam Brown face Democrat Shaw Tilton .

Rockingham District 32 (Brentwood, Danville, Fremont — 1 seats): Republican Melissa Litchfield of Brentwood faces Democrat Diana West of Danville.

Rockingham District 33 (Exeter, Newfields, Newmarket, Stratham — 1 seat): Democratic incumbent state Rep. Alexis Simpson of Exeter is uncontested.

Hampton area

Rockingham District 19 (Hampton Falls and Kensington, 1 seat): Republican incumbent Rep. Susan Porcelli of Hampton Falls is challenged by Democrat Wendy Larson of Kensington.

Rockingham District 23 (North Hampton, 1 seat): Democratic incumbent Rep. Jim Maggiore is challenged by Republican Jennifer Smith.

Rockingham District 29 (Hampton, 4 seats): Democratic incumbent Reps. Chris Muns and Mike Edgar , as well as Democrats Scott Blair and Erica de Vries , face off against Republicans Nicholas Bridle, David Hagen , Ken Sheffert and Bruce Theriault .

Rockingham District 30 (Seabrook, 2 seats): Republican incumbent Rep. Aboul Khan and Republican Matt Sabourin are running against Democrats Bob Albright and Justin Packard .

Rockingham District 36 (Hampton Falls, Kensington, Newton, Plaistow, and South Hampton, 1 seat): Republican incumbent Rep. J D Bernardy of South Hampton is being challenged by Democrat Eric Miller of Kensington.

Rockingham District 38 (Greenland, North Hampton, and Rye, 1 seat): Democratic incumbent Rep. Peggy Balboni of Rye is being challenged by independent Janet Larsen of North Hampton.

Rockingham District 40 (Hampton and Seabrook, 1 seat): Republican Linda McGrath of Hampton is running against Democrat John Patrick Carty of Seabrook.

Dover, Rochester, Somersworth, and Durham area

Strafford County District 2 (Milton/Rochester Ward 5 — 3 seats): Republican incumbent Reps. Glenn Bailey, Claudine Burnham , and Michael Granger are challenged by Democrats Larry Brown, Pamela Hubbard and Marilyn Foster.

Strafford County District 4 (Barrington/Strafford — 3 seats): Democratic incumbent Reps. Cassandra Levesque (Barrington) and Heath Howard (Strafford), and Adam Mulholland (Barrington), face Republican incumbent Rep. Len Turcotte (Barrington) as well as former state Rep. Kurt Wuelper (Strafford), and Seamus Casey (Barrington).

Strafford District 5 (Rochester Ward 1 — 1 seat): Republican incumbent Rep. Thomas L. Kacyznski Jr. is challenged by Democrat Patricia Turner.

Strafford District 6 (Rochester Ward 2 — 1 seat): Republican Denise DeDe-Poulin is running against Democrat Kathleen MacLeod .

Strafford District 7 (Rochester Ward 3 — 1 seat): Republican incumbent Rep. Aidan Ankarberg is challenged by Democrat David Herman .

Strafford District 8 (Rochester Ward 4 — 1 seat): Democratic incumbent Rep. Chuck Grassie is challenged by Republican Samuel Farrington .

Strafford District 9 (Rochester Ward 6 — 1 seat): Republican incumbent Rep. Brandon Phinney is challenged by Democrat Amy Malone.

Strafford District 10 (Durham — 4 seats): Democratic incumbents Reps. Loren Selig , Marjorie Smith and Timothy Horrigan , as well as former Rep. Wayne Burton , face Republican Jeffrey Berlin.

Strafford District 11 (Dover Ward 4/ Lee, Madbury — 3 seats): Democratic incumbent Reps. Erik Johnson (Lee), Thomas Southworth (Dover), Janet Wall (Madbury) are challenged by Republicans Joe Bazo (Madbury), Denis Grenier (Dover), and Bill Taylor (Madbury).

Strafford District 12 (Rollinsford, Somersworth wards 1-5 — 4 seats): Democrats Myles England (Rollinsford), Dawn Evans (Somersworth), Wayne Pearson (Rollinsford), and John Joseph Stone (Somersworth) face Republicans Ken Hildon, Will Milus, Padraic O’Hare , and Jonathan Wilson, all of Somersworth.

Strafford District 13 (Dover Ward 6 — 1 seat): Democratic incumbent Rep. Peter Bixby is challenged by Republican Daniel Furman .

Strafford District 14 (Dover Ward 1 — 1 seat): Democratic incumbent Rep. Peter Schmidt is challenged by Republican Elliot Ross Boutin.

Strafford District 15 (Dover Ward 2 — 1 seat): Democrat Alice Wade faces Republican Keith Mistretta .

Strafford District 16 (Dover Ward 3 — 1 seat): Democrat Gary Gilmore faces Republican Diana Day.

Strafford District 17 (Dover Ward 5 — 1 seat): Democrat incumbent Rep. Jessica LaMontagne is challenged by Republican Matthew Albion .

Strafford District 18 (Barrington, Middleton, New Durham and Strafford - 1 seat): Republican incumbent Rep. Michael Harrington of Strafford is challenged by Democrat Kimberly McGlinchey of Strafford.

Strafford District 19 (Rochester wards 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 — 3 seats): Democratic incumbent Rep. Daniel Fitzpatrick as well as John Larochelle and Melena Lugo face Republican incumbent Rep. Kelley Potenza as well as David Walker and Jenny Wilson in November.

Strafford District 20 (Dover Ward 4, Durham, Lee, Madbury — 1 seat): Democratic incumbent Rep. Allan Howland (Durham) is challenged by Republican Joseph Rowell (Dover).

Strafford District 21 (Dover wards 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 —3 seats): Democratic incumbent Reps. Luz Bay , and Geoff Smith , as well as Seth Miller , face Republicans Renee Blaisdell , John V. Caggiano and Gary Fratus .

Constitutional amendment

The general election ballot will include one question on a constitutional amendment proposed by the 2023 General Court. It will ask voters if they are in favor of raising the mandatory retirement age for judges from 70 to 75.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seacoast NH election 2024 voter guide: Read about candidates, poll times, how to register