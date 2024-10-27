Open in App
    Portsmouth Herald

    York County, Maine election 2024 voter guide: Read about candidates, where to vote

    By Margie Cullen, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    When York County, Maine voters head to local polls on Election Day, they will have the chance to vote for much more than the presidential race .

    Maine's ballot will feature competitions for U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, state Senate and House, and five referendum questions.

    Here’s what you need to know.

    When is Election Day?

    The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

    How to vote in the general election

    Maine residents can vote at their designated polling place on Election Day. You can find out where that is here .

    You can vote early at your town office or city hall from Oct. 6 to 31. Maine also offers absentee ballots for any registered voter. You do not need an excuse to vote absentee.

    You can register in person through Election Day. You’ll need an ID and proof of residency in your town, like a utility bill or lease agreement.

    Here is a guide .

    Ranked choice voting in Maine explained

    Maine uses ranked choice voting for federal offices. This means that Maine voters will be able to rank their choices for president, U.S. Senate, and U.S. Congress on their general election ballot.

    Using this system, if no candidate gets over 50% of the vote during the first round of counting, the lowest-ranked candidate will be eliminated and the voters who chose that candidate as their top pick will have their votes redistributed to their next choice. That process will continue until someone emerges with the majority of the votes.

    Ranked choice voting is not used in state races in the general election.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYgIS_0wO35oEn00

    Presidential race will impact all Maine elections

    The Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris , faces the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump .

    The Maine ballot will also feature third party candidates , including Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, Green Party candidate Jill Stein, and Justice for All party candidate Cornell West.

    The presidential race drives turnout, which impacts all down-ballot races.

    U.S. Senate

    Independent Sen. Angus King is challenged by Republican Demi Kouzounas, Democrat David Costello, and independent Jason Cherry.

    More: Maine Sen. Angus King faces 3 foes in 2024 election: Who are they?

    U.S. Representative

    First Congressional District

    Eight-term incumbent Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree is challenged by Republican Ronald Russell and independent Ethan Alcorn.

    Second Congressional District

    Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is challenged by Republican Austin Theriault in a contest that is being watched nationally.

    More: 1 year after Lewiston shooting: Will Jared Golden's assault weapons change sway election?

    Maine State Senate

    Democrats hold a 22-13 majority in the state Senate heading into the 2024 election. Here's a look at York County area races with links to candidates' views on the issues for each candidate who responded to our questionnaire:

    District 32: Incumbent Democrat Sen. Henry Ingwersen of Arundel is seeking his second term in the Maine state Senate. He is challenged by Republican Alfred Schultz of Arundel. District 32 includes the towns of Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Hollis, and Lyman.

    District 33: Incumbent Republican Sen. Matthew Harrington of Sanford is challenged for his second term by Democrat Daniel Lauzon of Lebanon. District 33 includes the towns of Sanford, Alfred, Lebanon and Waterboro.

    District 34: Two-term incumbent Democrat Sen. Joe Rafferty of Kennebunk is challenged by Republican Bradley Ducharme of Kennebunk in a rematch of the 2022 election. District 34 includes the towns of Berwick, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, North Berwick and Wells.

    District 35: Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Lawrence of Eliot is running for his fourth term in the Maine Senate. He previously served two terms as Senate President from 1998 to 2002 and has also served in the state House. He faces Republican Julie Rakic of Kittery Point. District 32 includes the towns of Eliot, Kittery, Ogunquit, South Berkwick, and York.

    Maine House races in southern York County

    Democrats hold a majority in the Maine House heading into the 2024 election. Here's a look at York County area races with links to candidates' views on the issues for each candidate who responded to our questionnaire:

    District 134 (Kennebunk/Kennebunkport/Biddeford): Incumbent Democrat Rep. Traci Gere of Kennebunkport is challenged by Republican Elizabeth Jordan of Kennebunkport.

    District 135 (Kennebunk): Incumbent Democrat Rep. Daniel Sayre is challenged by Republican Scott Craig.

    District 140 (Arundel/Dayton/Lyman): Incumbent Republican Rep. Wayne Parry of Arundel is challenged by Democrat Jason Nedeau of Arundel.

    District 141 (Sanford/Newfield/Shapleigh): Incumbent Republican Rep. Lucas John Lanigan of Sanford faces Democrat Patricia Kidder of Springvale.

    District 142 (Sanford/Springvale): Incumbent Democrat Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio of Sanford is challenged by Republican Amy Bell.

    District 143 (Sanford): Incumbent Republican Rep. Anne Marie Fredericks is challenged by Democrat Kathryn Manende Hall .

    District 145 (Wells): Incumbent Democrat Rep. Daniel Hobbs faces Republican Robert Foley .

    District 146 (York/Wells/Ogunquit): Incumbent Democratic Rep. Walter Runte of York is challenged by Republican Bradley Moulton of Cape Neddick.

    District 147 (York): Incumbent Democratic Rep. Holly Sargent is unopposed on the ballot.

    District 148 (Berwick/North Berwick): Incumbent Republican Rep. Thomas Lavigne of Berwick is challenged by Democrat Tristan Lozuaway-McComsey of Berwick.

    District 149 (North Berwick/South Berwick): Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tiffany Roberts of South Berwick is challenged by Republican Kelly Davis-Rouillard of North Berwick.

    District 150 (Eliot/Kittery/South Berwick): Incumbent Democrat Rep. Michele Meyer of Eliot is challenged by Republican Mark Zimmer of South Berwick.

    District 151 (Kittery): Incumbent Democrat Kristi Mathieson of Kittery is challenged by Republican Suzanne Johnson .

    Referendum questions

    There are five referendum questions in Maine this year.

    Question 1 proposes a $5,000 cap on contributions to political action committees that make “independent expenditures” in support or opposition of candidates in Maine.

    Question 2 proposes a bond issue of $25 million to help fund scientific and technological research.

    Question 3 proposes a bond issue of $10 million to help restore historic buildings owned by governmental and nonprofit organizations.

    Question 4 proposes a bond issue of $30 million to design, build and maintain a state-wide trail system.

    Question 5 proposes changing Maine’s state flag from the current blue flag featuring the state’s coat of arms to the Pine Tree Flag, which features a green pine tree and the North Star on a light tan background.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: York County, Maine election 2024 voter guide: Read about candidates, where to vote

