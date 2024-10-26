AJ's Nation, get excited. Aroma Joe's is opening two new locations in New Hampshire.

Now headquartered in Scarborough, Maine, the first Aroma Joe's was opened in 2000 by a family of four cousins in East Rochester, New Hampshire. The store quickly grew to a beloved coffee joint across all of New Hampshire and Maine, and has now expanded to over 100 stores across New England, New York, Pennsylvania and Florida.

As Aroma Joe's continues to franchise and expand, two new locations are opening in Nashua.

How to visit the new Aroma Joe's locations in Nashua

The first location is a small walk-up coffee shop located inside the Nashua Hannaford Supermarket, providing the chance to sip your favorite Aroma Joe's drink while you grocery shop. This supermarket's coffee shop is already open for business, with hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Located at 175 Coliseum Ave. in Nashua.

Praise for Aroma Joe's: This NH based coffee chain's drive-thru was ranked among the best by USA Today

Aroma Joe's second new Nashua location is located near Nashua Community College and Nashua South High School. Complete with a full indoor coffee shop and drive-thru, this store will open on Nov. 4 with hours from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Located at 495 Amherst St. in Nashua.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: 2 new Aroma Joe's locations are opening in New Hampshire. Here's where