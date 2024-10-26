Simpson: Our future depends on protecting abortion rights in New Hampshire

In the two years since the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision, the landscape of abortion care and reproductive freedom has drastically changed across the United States. Here in New Hampshire, we are at a critical juncture. Despite repeated efforts to codify abortion rights into law, our state statutes still lack explicit protection for the right to an abortion. This omission leaves Granite Staters vulnerable, and now more than ever, we must take decisive action to protect reproductive freedom.

Voters need to know the facts: New Hampshire Republicans have a longstanding record of attacking reproductive freedom and trying to roll back abortion rights. After the Dobbs decision came down, House Republicans immediately tried to pass a six-week abortion ban, and a majority of them backed the legislation.

House Republicans have also refused to support legislation that would safeguard reproductive rights, leaving New Hampshire as the only state in New England without explicit legal protections for abortion access. Their record speaks clearly — reproductive rights remain at risk.

Thankfully, House Democrats were able to stop the Republicans’ 15-week, 6-week, and 15-day abortion bans — but blocking anti-abortion legislation is only part of the battle for reproductive freedom. If we want to ensure that Granite Staters have the freedom to make personal healthcare decisions without government interference, we must do more.

As part of the NH House Democrats’ Freedom and Affordability Agenda for the 2025–2026 term, I have filed legislation to codify abortion rights in New Hampshire. It is alarming that we remain the only state in New England without abortion protections enshrined in law. We continue to face real threats of further restrictions or outright bans on abortion. House Democrats will fight relentlessly to protect the right to abortion care.

Enshrining abortion rights into state law is essential to guaranteeing future generations of Granite Staters the right to make personal healthcare choices. Decisions about reproductive care should be made between a patient and health care provider, not by politicians. This isn’t a radical proposal; it reflects the core values of freedom and autonomy that our state has long upheld. Despite Republican efforts to block these protections, we must move forward to secure our rights.

Make no mistake: the fight for reproductive rights is far from over. Without explicit legal protections for abortion, our rights remain at risk. To protect freedom and reproductive rights for all, we need more Democrats who support abortion access to be elected this November.

This fight is about more than just abortion — it’s about bodily autonomy and the right to make personal decisions free from government interference. If anti-abortion politicians gain more power, we risk not only further restrictions on abortion, but also attacks on contraception, birth control, and even IVF.

New Hampshire has long been known as a state where individual freedoms are valued and respected. It’s time for our laws to reflect those values. This November, Granite Staters face a clear choice: Do we stand up for reproductive freedom, or do we let politicians dictate our personal healthcare decisions? The choice is obvious. We must elect leaders who will protect our rights and move us forward, not backward.

Our future and our freedoms depend on it.

Rep. Alexis Simpson, D-Exeter, serves as the deputy House Democratic leader in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Simpson: Our future depends on protecting abortion rights in New Hampshire