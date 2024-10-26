Splaine: Are we ready for Wednesday, Nov. 6?

There's going to be an election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. No matter the results, the causes of freedom, equality, fairness, success and caring for others will remain common values worth achieving. In one way or another, all sides claim those causes as their own, so Tuesday will in large part be a decision about which version and degree of those causes we choose.

Are we ready for Wednesday, Nov. 6? No matter the vote totals, the day after the election will have special challenges. With the closeness of the polls leading to this election, it's likely that even if enough votes have been counted by Wednesday to indicate the result, there will be uncertainty as to what happens next.

I've seen many elections in my life, and through the years I've been personally involved in quite a few either for myself or for other candidates I've helped. But I'm especially anxious about this one. I think what makes me nervous is that so much is at stake. The consequences and impact on America, politics, and our lives cannot be understated.

What gives me solace is knowing that our nation has been at a crossroads many times in our history. Despite all the challenges Americans have faced, they have used the commonality that we share to find a way for our country to survive. We have reason for optimism.

During America's formative years and the early 1800s with an untried new constitution, our institutions were shakey getting used to their new form of government.

Certainly, the American Civil War in the mid-1800s divided our nation. It's taken much of the past 150 years to unify it, and still it remains divided.

But we've had a government that functions. Our U.S. Constitution has proven to be a well thought out document, although as we have seen it can be politically interpreted and stretched, depending on the factions of the moment. Clearly, there is much distrust about government at all levels. And there is always an underlying danger that government can be used by a minority that may wiggle itself into power. Democracies elsewhere have found that out. For that reason, our state and local governments may have to play increasing roles in future years to preserve the version of democracy we have come to enjoy.

We have 50 independent state governments that aren't controlled by powers in Washington. Add to that the over 109,000 cities and towns that this year the U.S. Census reports are in those states, plus D.C, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Those local governments are independent.

No matter the eventual result of the election, efforts for the values of our common causes of Americans will continue. That's the way it happens in a democracy − the winners move forward to govern, and those who didn't win can continue their efforts to win another day. If each of us can remember that, we'll be OK when the sun rises on Wednesday morning.

This election will be emotional for many, and there will be lots of tears, especially for people on all sides who put their hearts and souls into their beliefs. But dealing with the results in a non-violent way is the job for all of us.

That can start when we go to the polls on Election Day. A moment of being nice to candidates and supporters holding signs, the volunteers working at the polls, and to fellow voters standing in line waiting for their own special moment, can go a long way.

Most powerful, courageous advertisement: Stefany Shaheen, speaking personally about her right to choose, and why her right to choose is important .

Best comment of 2024: "That's my Dad!" − Gus Walz. He moved a nation, and stood up for many people.

Absentee votes. Portsmouth City Clerk Kelli Barnaby reminds us to get our absentee ballots in the mail now, to allow time for postal delivery. You can also bring them to or vote in person at City Hall.

Next time: Past presidents give us much-needed inspiration.

Variously since 1969, Jim Splaine has been New Hampshire state senator for six years and state representative for 24 years. Locally he has been Portsmouth assistant mayor for 12 years, city councilor for 18 years, and served on the Police Commission and School Board. He can be reached at jimsplaineportsmouthNH@gmail.com .

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Splaine: Are we ready for Wednesday, Nov. 6?