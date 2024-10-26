Open in App
    Portsmouth Herald

    Discover Ogunquit: Chamber unveils new tech-savvy welcome center

    By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    OGUNQUIT, Maine — When the Ogunquit Chamber of Commerce staff moved to their new office at 20 Shore Road, in the heart of the downtown, they didn’t just leap from their former location to their current one.

    They leaped into the next decade, too.

    Executive Director Alice Pearce explained the approach they took when it moved from its previous location at 102 Main Street – now the temporary home for the Police Department, as the town revamps the municipal campus on School Street – to its new one this past spring.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dukGL_0wMz7an600

    “We want to make this the welcome center of the 2030s,” Pearce said.

    Reaching that goal involved much more than simply renovating the place, which they did, giving the former shop a new floor and ceiling, more open space, and a lighter and fresher color scheme on the walls.

    It involved more than establishing an open-concept area in the back half, where Pearce and her colleagues, AJ Kubasti, Torri Jandebeur, and Rick Barber, can work and greet visitors as they enter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arnLZ_0wMz7an600

    It involved a big jump in technology as well.

    The new office now has a large touchscreen kiosk that allows visitors to zip around a map of Ogunquit and find places to dine, shop, enjoy nature, and take in local entertainment. The kiosk even provides opportunities to play trivia games with questions about Ogunquit and the region.

    York’s $4M bid for Long Sands Beach: Frequently asked questions answered

    Welcome center offers new ways to discover Ogunquit

    On Tuesday, Kubasti, the events and marketing manager for the Ogunquit Chamber, showcased the kiosk, zipping along its map with the tip of his finger and showing how you can tap here and there to learn about local offerings and watch locally produced commercials.

    The new space also offers a new, widescreen monitor with live webcam footage of the beach and several other Ogunquit landmarks. On such a screen, a visitor could take a peak at the beach, and see if the tide is high or low and plan their trip accordingly.

    The new office also has a widescreen monitor boasting ads from local businesses and announcements about upcoming town events. QR codes are posted throughout the office, allowing visitors to access more information about local restaurants and venues, from menus to operating hours and more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJKPd_0wMz7an600

    “We will continue to monitor trends in visitor welcome centers and always try to stay ahead of the curve, so our members and guests can expect improvements and new ways to discover Ogunquit each year,” Pearce said.

    For example, Pearce said they hope to evolve the touchscreen kiosk by adding a “Spin to Win” component, which would drive guests to member businesses, and a module that would enable visitors to plan their itinerary and download it directly to their phones.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSYlN_0wMz7an600

    And, rest assured, tried-and-true posters and pamphlets advertising local nonprofits and more can be found at the new office, neatly displayed on a table that sits front and center on the office floor.

    Affordable homes on the way: Local housing trust expands mission into Kennebunk, Arundel

    Ogunquit Chamber welcome center ready to serve visitors

    Currently, the office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. That schedule will change to seven days a week once the busy season of summer returns, according to Pearce.

    But the thing is, even when the office is now closed, it’s still sort of open, in a way.

    The touchscreen kiosk, for example, can extend from the wall and can be turned to an angle facing the window on the street, allowing passersby to see a map of the town and watch video ads of local restaurants and other spots. The monitor with local ads and announcements, which is located near the counter and office desks, also can be seen from the street.

    Also, passersby can use their cell phones to scan several QR codes presented on the front door of the office, allowing them to check out options for dining and shopping, look through a visitors’ guide, and enjoy surfing social media pages.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PeeMm_0wMz7an600

    Passersby can even shop for Ogunquit Chamber swag, as mugs, decals, tee shirts, and pictures taken by local photographer Rick Barber – a longtime volunteer for the organization – are all displayed in the front window.

    Pearce said the innovations are new to the region and inspired, in part, by the offerings at chambers she has visited while in Europe.

    Paul Humphrey, the owner of Mornings in Paris, a café on Main Street in Ogunquit, serves as the vice chair of the Ogunquit Chamber’s board of directors. In a recent email, he spoke with excitement about the new office.

    “It is possibly the most progressive chamber welcome center in New England – maybe the country,” he said.

