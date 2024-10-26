Star Island winter caretaker Alexandra de Steiguer to headline 'Starry Night' event

PORTSMOUTH — Alex de Steiguer, noted writer, musician, photographer and the winter caretaker of Star Island, will be the featured speaker at Star Island’s annual fall fundraiser, “Starry Night.”

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Portsmouth Historical Society, 10 Middle St.

“Starry Night" will also include live music by Connecticut classical guitarist, composer and multi-instrumentalist David Shapiro, who is music director for Star Island. The evening will include a raffle of local experiences, gift cards, and art.

“We’re thrilled to offer this opportunity for our guests to hear from Alex who will provide a glimpse into winter life on Star Island," said Chelsea Haskell, communications and program manager.

Now in her 28th year as winter caretaker, de Steiguer is the sole full-time resident of the Isles of Shoals during the winter months. She is well known for her black and white images she prints in her traditional darkroom, work which is featured in the permanent collections of the DeCordova Museum, the North Carolina Museum of Art and the Ogunquit Museum of American Art.

Her images of the pared-down and timeless essence of the Isles of Shoals in winter quietly exalt the wild elements that shape and define these islands, underscoring the fundamental connections within the natural world and the transitory and humbling nature of our residence in it. Her insightful musings on solitude, connection and the creative process are published in her book “Small Island, Big Picture” and in original music written and arranged on the Isles of Shoals. Her story has been the subject of two internationally distributed short-form documentary films, and she is a two-time artist fellow of the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.

De Steiguer said, “My presentations are like little performance pieces using images and the written word, underpinned by soft instrumental music, some of which I composed out on Star Island. This talk, ‘Denizens of the Shoals’ is a reflection on community and fellowship, illustrated by anecdotes and journal entries drawn from almost three decades of ‘wintering without people’ on the Isles of Shoals.”

Star Island CEO, Joe Watts said, “Whether you know Star Island well or are curious to learn more about our nonprofit and the important work we do on the Isles of Shoals, including historical preservation and cutting edge environmental initiatives, we look forward to welcoming guests to this lively event.”

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at StarIsland.org . This year’s sponsor is Piscataqua Savings Bank.

