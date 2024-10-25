Writers make endorsements in NH, Maine, US races ahead of Nov. 5 election: Letters

We can’t trust Kelly Ayotte with our rights

Oct. 10 − To the Editor:

On November 5th, abortion and LGBTQ+ rights are on the ballot in New Hampshire. In a post- Roe world where our reproductive landscape has been thrown into chaos, we need a Governor that is fully committed to protecting and expanding access to reproductive and gender-affirming care. That’s why I’m urging you to vote for Joyce Craig.

Craig plans to codify abortion rights into law, repeal existing restrictions, enhance access to IVF and fertility treatments, protect health centers from violence, and support funding for family planning providers. As Mayor of Manchester, Craig supported Planned Parenthood’s Health Center.

Her opponent for Governor, Kelly Ayotte, has a long record of undermining sexual and reproductive health care, making it very clear where she stands on these issues and how she would lead as governor. As a US Senator, Ayotte voted for a national abortion ban and voted to defund Planned Parenthood every chance she got. She even voted to allow employers and insurance companies to refuse coverage of IVF!

Ayotte and Craig’s records tell us all we need to know. Vote for Craig on November 5th to strength our abortion rights and access to reproductive health care!

Patty Keck

Portsmouth

Kelly Ayotte will keep NH a top state in the nation

Oct. 20 -- To the Editor:

This year US News and World Report ranked New Hampshire number two in the nation in the Best States ranking including first in Crime and Corrections and first in Economic Opportunity. We would like to see Kelly Ayotte as the next Governor, to follow Sununu’s successful path keeping New Hampshire the safest state to live (ranked 1 st Public Safety and 2 nd Pollution), keeping our low taxes , and growing the economy (ranked 7 th Economy).

As our US Senator, Kelly defended the constitution, was an advocate to secure the southern border, watched out for wasteful spending, and supported strengthening the military. She understands the value of working with both sides of the aisle.

She was New Hampshire’s first woman Attorney General; as our chief law enforcement officer, Kelly worked daily with law enforcement to protect freedom, rights, and safety for Granite Staters. Kelly’s experience as Attorney General and as a well-respected US Senator, leaves her uniquely qualified to support growing New Hampshire’s economic advantage (ranked 1 st Economic Opportunity.) by adding jobs and housing and stopping New Hampshire from becoming Massachusetts (ranked 10 th overall).

She supports our high quality of life with low crime rates (ranked 1 st in Public Safety), excellent education (ranked 4 th K to 12 Education), and work to strengthen penalties on heroin and fentanyl. New Hampshire has some of the best abortion laws in the country allowing women six months to make this major decision, and nine months for medical reasons. Kelly has the experience, the understanding, is bipartisan, and knows the value of working with all sides to make decisions that are best for the people of New Hampshire.

Stella Scamman, Doug Scamman

Stratham

Vote for Sen. Debra Altschiller to keep focus on solutions

Oct. 15 − To the Editor:

There is no Plan B for our Earth. Serious weather events are happening all around us. More frequent and destructive hurricanes, expanding droughts and flooding, unprecedented heat waves, dying coral reefs due to warming oceans…the list goes on and on. We must address climate change quickly for the health of our planet and generations to come.

NH Senate candidate Pat Abrami doesn’t agree, denying climate change is an urgent concern. In a recent interview, he said in essence it’s not happening tomorrow, don’t sweat it. Despite long established science and environmental evidence, he chooses to tow the Republican line – that climate change is not happening. NH has lost so much time to Gov. Chris Sununu’s heel-dragging on proactive clean energy strategies.

Incumbent Sen. Debra Altschiller is very concerned, and doing something about it. She is working in the Legislature and with communities statewide to address their increased need for safety, protection, and forward-thinking solutions.

New Hampshire has accessible resources and many excellent, active organizations working hard to create a sustainable environment. We could be a leader in this important area. Your vote for Debra Altschiller and other Democrats who take this issue seriously can help ensure a viable future for our children and grandchildren.

Susan Varn

Kensington

Vote Emmett Soldati for District 1 Executive Councilor

Oct. 20 − To the Editor:

One of the most important votes for state office on November 5 th is that of Executive Councilor. New Hampshire is the only state with an Executive Council. Since the founding of the state in 1784, its five elected representatives act as a check and balance on the Governor making sure he or she has the votes of the majority for state contracts (now over $10,000), commission and board appointments, and judicial nominations. In addition, Councilor assist constituents with concerns related to state agencies or issues.

It is long overdue for District One to have an Executive Councilor committed to representing all in his district. Joe Kenney has failed us over his six terms. Recently, questioning awarding a DES contract to NH Lakes for their statewide invasive species prevention work. Since 2002, their Lake Host volunteers have inspected some 1.6 million boats and made over 1,500 saves. Clean lakes are a major contributor to our economic vitality.

In February 2017, on the confirmation of Frank Edlebut as Education Commissioner, Kenney said, “We’re going to hold him accountable, we’re going to make sure he doesn’t get off the track, that he’s there for one purpose, to make the public education system the best it can be and also look at other alternative ways to educate our kids. If he succeeds, we all succeed. If he fails, we all fail.” Edlebut is destroying public education which is extremely vital to NH’s economic prosperity. Kenney is known to turn away when constituents raise such issues with him.

Executive Councilors should be non-partisan. Emmett Soldati will better represent all of us. Soldati will advocate for our public schools, healthcare access, reproductive rights, and work to safeguard our environment. He is committed to improving the lives of all Granite Staters.

Vote Emmett Soldati for Executive Councilor.

Eliza Leadbeater

Gilford

Re-elect Michele Meyer to Maine House District 150

Oct. 20 − To the Editor:

I am writing in support of reelecting Representative Michele Meyer to the Maine House of Representatives District 150.

When I met Michele as she was going door to door to visit with her constituents. I was immediately impressed by how she actively listened to my thoughts and concerns and then responded by sharing her thoughts, her record and the reasons for her commitment to public service. She leads from a place of compassion and is a do-er. She has worked hard on improving economic security for Mainers, she has a 100% voting record on gun safety reform and works hard for property tax relief legislation.

She actively supports our public education system and programs that protect the health and welfare of children. She protects LBGTQ rights and the reproductive rights of women and walks the talk by consistently voting and working at protecting those rights.

Michele Michele was named Legislator of the year by the Maine chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Maine Council on Aging. Voters in District 150 are lucky to have someone so dedicated, hard working and committed to Mainers as Michele is. She shows up, she does the work and she works from a place of compassion for her state and her people.

Andrea Mitter-Burke

Eliot, Maine

Re-elect Tiffany Roberts to Maine State House of Representatives

Oct. 20 − To the Editor:

As a resident of Maine, I am proud to support Tiffany Roberts in her bid for re-election to the State House of Representatives. Tiffany has shown time and time again that she is deeply committed to the people of our district and to the values that make Maine such a special place to live. As a first time voter, I value her engagement and understanding of our desires and needs.

During her tenure, Tiffany has championed causes that directly impact our community, including expanding access to healthcare, protecting our natural resources, and supporting Maine’s working families. Her work on clean energy initiatives is helping to ensure a sustainable future for us and future generations.

Tiffany’s ability to navigate complex issues and her willingness to engage with her constituents sets her apart as a truly effective representative. She doesn’t just talk about change; she delivers results. Her dedication to transparency and accountability has earned her the respect and trust of people across the political spectrum. As we find ourselves within an extremely polarized political landscape, it is refreshing to find leaders like Tiffany who listens to everyone's interests and perspectives.

With Tiffany Roberts in the State House, I know that our community’s concerns will continue to be a priority. I encourage everyone who cares about the future of Maine to support her re-election. Let’s keep moving forward with a leader who truly understands and represents us.

Luke Nelson

South Berwick, Maine

I'm not a fan of Putin or Trump

Oct. 20 -- To the Editor:

Recently I spent 7 weeks in the Republic of Georgia. With each restaurant receipt at the bottom it says “20% of Georgia is occupied by Russia.” It is a country that was invaded by Russia in 2008 and even though a peace treaty was eventually signed, Russia is still there. I’ve not been a fan of Putin since back in 2000 when the submarine Kursk with 118 men went down in trouble and Putin would not accept any help from the seven countries who wanted to help.

My own father and classmates’ fathers often had to go on sea trials at PNSY. Finding out that Trump gave to Dictator Putin life saving COVID testing machine for his personal use when so many Americans were dying, why are people not outraged? Those machines belonged to Americans, not a dictator. Wake up America you can educate yourself! Go back to the history of the 30's 40's and read what was taking place and how similar this all sounds now. If you really want to educate yourself read Project 2025 and the 165 pages Jack Smith filed with the court about Jan 6 and Trump’s involvement. It includes over 70 Republican witnesses including his Vice President Mike Pence. Not sure why Trump supporters are in his camp; is it they like a pathological liar or someone who calls his supporters basement dwellers or who has been with a porn star?

As a person who went to St Patrick’s School in Portsmouth where honesty and truth were big themes, I will not vote for Trump or any Republican who is a liar.

Gail Morse, registered Republican

Exeter

Trump looks like a boy scout compared to Harris

Oct. 20 – To the Editor:

Regarding character: Trump looks like a boy scout compared to Harris.

Harris "fought tooth and nail to uphold wrongful convictions." (NY Times) David Larsen, imprisoned ten years, found innocent; she delayed release 2 more years.

Defended California’s death penalty while refusing to investigate police killings.

An admitted pot-smoker, she oversaw 1900 convictions for pot offenses, disproportionately imprisoning Blacks.

When Black Lives Matters gained momentum, she championed Defund the Police.

As DA, 29, she was mistress to San Francisco’s married mayor Willie Brown, 59, a powerful, under-FBI-investigation politician.

Harris initiated arresting/fining parents whose kid(s) missed 10% school days. personally prosecuting 20 families, Claimed none jailed; seven were. (Washington Post, two Pinocchios) A single mother (daughter w/sickle-cell anemia) fought courts 2 years.

Harris, “Because of our economic policies we now are reducing inflation.” Rated “Mostly False” by Politifact

Her 25% Capital Gains Tax plan means EVERY year your home appreciates, you pay the government, each year, 25% of that year’s unrealized increase.

As “border czar,” illegal border crossings, along w/fentanyl and human trafficking, increased.

Walz is not any better:

As governor, he signed into law bills that allowed killing live aborted babies, Minnesota taking custody of out-of-state kids who wanted sex changes or abortions against their parents’ consent (out-of-state parents lost “temporary” custody of their own kids), mandating applicants for teacher/teacher-renewals sign statement they would teach transgenderism, basically eliminating all practicing Catholics, Muslims, and Jews from teaching in Minnesota. (Fact checker Snopes (intentionally??) disregarded the word “practicing” when they rated this.

Bruce Young

York, Maine

Let's give Kamala Harris the chance to 'do good'

Oct. 20 -- To the Editor:

I am 71. My political awareness began with Vietnam. Since then I’ve watched the parties trading words with varying degrees of disrespect or vitriol, but I never thought I’d see a person the calibre of Trump being taken seriously as a possible leader of the USA.

Ms. Harris has backbone and smarts and she doesn’t mince words. Most of the time I agree with her. And I would very much like to see what she would do with this opportunity to “do good.”

Holly Whiteside

Fremont

Trump does not pass his reference check

Oct. 20 − To the Editor:

In this election, when choosing who to vote for, there sure is a lot of noise, people screaming and yelling at each other, and all sorts of insults and falsities. So I decided when evaluating the candidates for President of the United States, I wanted to listen to the people who worked with them, who spent time with them, and who knew them the best.

When looking at Vice President Kamala Harris the comments were: A tough boss. An empathetic prosecutor. At times, slow to make decisions. A “consummate college student” with a wry sense of humor.

Source: NPR: “We spoke to Five People Who Knew Kamala Harris Before She was VP” August 5, 2024

When looking at Former President Trump, I decided to listen to those who had previously served as cabinet officials in his first administration.

Source: NBC News: “Dozens served in Trump’s Cabinet. Four say he should be re-elected.” July 30, 2023

First, I listened to former Attorney General Bill Barr, who said “I have made clear that I strongly oppose Trump for the nomination and will not endorse Trump,”

When asked how he would choose between Trump and Biden, Barr said: “I’ll jump off that bridge when I get to it.” And honestly, fair, I agree with Barr, both Trump and Biden are far too old to be president again. We cannot trust the future of our nation to someone so old.

Mike Pence, the man who loyally served at Trump’s side, his second in command for 4 years, said “I believe anyone that puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again,”

Meanwhile, both Liz and Dick Cheney, two extreme GOP conservatives, are not planning to support Trump. Liz Cheney said ““He is petty, he is vindictive, and he is cruel, and Donald Trump is not fit to lead this good and great nation.””

I don’t know Donald Trump, I have never met the man, so I’m not sure that I am best qualified to judge him. However, I think that the people he chose to surround himself with, the people he chose to work for him, would be the best ones to judge him, and dozens of his former officials have come back with a unanimous verdict that Donald Trump is unfit to be president again.

After reading this, my hope is that you will consider voting for Vice President Harris and Governor Walz. If you simply cannot stomach voting for a Democrat, I will accept that, then simply don’t vote for a presidential candidate and move onto the next race.

Amy Borne

Rye

Deadline for election letters is Oct. 30

