2024 NH Film Festival awards top honors to Elle Shaheen, many participants

PORTSMOUTH — That’s a wrap! The recipients of the New Hampshire Film Festival’s (NHFF) prestigious awards were honored after four packed days of screenings, panels, and parties in celebration of independent filmmaking last weekend.

The competition for the awards was steep as the juries considered more than 100 independent films for special recognition.

The awards are affectionately called "Granny Awards" for the solid granite, engraved trophy — a nod to the Granite State. NHFF founder Nicole Gregg said, “The New Hampshire Film Festival continues to distinguish itself as an important opportunity for filmmakers who come from near and far, and for audiences, who not only get to see the films, but are encouraged to interact with directors, writers, producers, actors, and cinematographers. We were thrilled with the turnout and the quality of the filmmaking.”

This is the first year the NHFF is under new management, with nonprofit The Music Hall in Portsmouth producing the festival, leading the marketing, providing technical support, and ticketing services. Music Hall President & CEO Tina Sawtelle said, “The Music Hall recognizes what a tremendous contribution the New Hampshire Film Festival is to our community and we are excited to be a more integral part of it.”

Familiar faces at the four day event included actors Alan Ruck and Judge Reinhold, Actor and Comedian Eliza Coupe, Actor John Michael Higgins, Television personality Tom Bergeron and many others. This is the third year the NHFF is an Academy Awards qualifying festival for short films, making live action and animated shorts jury award recipients eligible to submit for Oscar consideration.

Elle Shaheen, 25, a graduate of Portsmouth High School, is making a career acting, writing and producing in Los Angeles. Shaheen won the Best NH Performance award. She starred in the short sci-fi film called " Live Catch ," directed by Portsmouth High classmate Harry Pont The 16-minute film is the story of a robot that livestreams surveillance footage of her real-self to satisfy a voyeuristic audience. Says Shaheen, “It’s a privilege to grow up in a community that celebrates the arts. So receiving this recognition feels like a full circle moment. Harry had a very specific vision, which made my performance much easier because he was able to give me clear direction. The challenge for me was to play an AI-generated character who doesn’t have much emotion. But I loved it and feel honored to receive this award.”

Local film "The Lost North End" about the displacement of the Italian community in Portsmouth during urban renewal in the 1960s, attracted a full house during each of its showings. Said producer Laura Pope, “It was a thrill to have so many locals fill the audience at our screenings. This film was a true labor of love. We are excited about the opportunities for getting our film out to a wider audience thanks to the contacts we made at the New Hampshire Film Festival.”

Alan Ruck at NH Film Festival: 'Succession' answered my prayers decades after 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

The Best Feature Documentary award went to "Porcelain War , " a tribute to the resilience of the human spirit with footage from a war-torn country, filmed by ordinary civilians, telling a story that transcends Ukraine.

"Bob Trevino Likes It" captured both the Best Narrative Feature and the Audience Choice Award. The film was directed by Tracie Laymon. It’s based on a true story and centers on a young character named Lily who accidentally befriends a stranger online. It’s a tale of chosen family. The film stars Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo. Laymon’s ability to win over both the jury and festival attendees highlights its universal appeal and storytelling strength.

Another standout was "Safe Sets – Dying to Work in the Film Industry," which won the Audience Choice Award , Documentary . This investigative film explores the hazardous working conditions in Hollywood, revealing untold stories of personal sacrifice and life-threatening risks for those working in an industry that brings us movies and TV shows.

2024 NH Film Festival award winners

The Festival's Van McLeod Award was presented to film and television star and Plymouth, NH native Eliza Coupe. The award recognizes New Hampshire natives and residents who have made significant contributions in film and television. Coupe hosted the comedy panel this year.

NH Awards

Information: nhfilmfestival.com .

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: 2024 NH Film Festival awards top honors to Elle Shaheen, many participants