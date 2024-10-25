Rising star: Exeter 7th-grader hits big stage at The Huntington in Boston

EXETER — Holden King-Farbstein discovered his love for theater during a summer camp at Pine Street Players when he was in kindergarten.

Now a seventh-grader at Cooperative Middle School , he recently completed a month-long run at The Huntington theater in Boston, performing in the award-winning play "Leopoldstadt." This five-act play, which has earned a Tony and other accolades, chronicles the lives of a Jewish family in Vienna over the span of 50 years, navigating the challenges of the Holocaust and rising antisemitism.

“I was like, ‘Oh My God,’” he said, when he found out that he was cast in the production. “(My friends) think it’s really neat. None of them actually do theater, but they’ve always been so supportive, and they would see my shows.”

King-Farbstein played two different characters in "Leopoldstadt," Young Leo and Pauli. To prepare for the roles, King-Farbstein said he read a lot of books.

“I like to think how I would feel if I was actually in that situation,” he said.

His mom, Kristin King, said she was proud that he did it.

"I wasn’t sure if he would be as interested in (the play) because it was so serious,” she said. “I wasn’t sure how that would resonate with him, but he read a lot about what was happening at that time and learned a lot about the Holocaust.”

What was it like to perform at The Huntington theater?

King-Farbstein said the stage was the biggest one he has performed on. Opening night, he said, attracted more than 600 people.

“I was definitely nervous when I first went out there but I tried to just zone out the audience and only focus on what’s on the stage,” he said. “I very rarely look into the audience… only at the very end of the show will I look into the audience.”

The show ran at The Huntington theater from Sept. 13 to Oct. 13.

King-Farbstein said he would commute to Boston at least three times a week. The show featured a double cast, with another actor sharing King-Farbstein's roles, allowing him to perform every other day.

Balancing school, rehearsals, and shows was challenging, but King-Farbstein said it gave him a good lesson in time management. He said he made the most of his free moments, often backstage or in coffee shops, to complete his homework.

It was a lot … he would do homework on his way in (to Boston),” added King.

King said she was proud to see her son performing at the same level as full-time actors with Broadway experience.

Before making it to the big stage, King-Farbstein starred in multiple local productions, including at Pine Street Players in Exeter and the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth.

What's next for Holden King-Farbstein?

When asked about a play or musical he'd like to be part of, King-Farbstein's choice was clear: "Dear Evan Hansen." The musical by Steven Levenson follows the life of Evan Hansen, an anxious, isolated high-school student who's aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social media age.

When not acting, King-Farbstein said he likes to read, draw, make comics and play soccer. His favorite subject is English, and he is also a member of the drama club at his school.

King-Farbstein said being around his "Leopoldstadt" castmates has boosted his stage confidence and "swayed me more toward an acting career."

“I like being able to create something that I can share with a bunch of different people,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Rising star: Exeter 7th-grader hits big stage at The Huntington in Boston