Who'll win in Week 8? Our picks for Dover vs. Spaulding, all Seacoast football games

The featured Week 8 game on the Seacoast high school football schedule is Dover visiting rival Spaulding for their annual clash. Dover looks to keep its playoff hopes alive, while Spaulding aims to play spoiler.

Also in Division I action, Portsmouth/Oyster River visits Timberlane on Friday, and Winnacunnet travels to Manchester Memorial on Saturday.

In Division II, St. Thomas Aquinas looks to get to .500 with a game at Kingswood Friday. In Division III, Somersworth hosts Newport on Friday.

In Maine on Friday, York hosts Leavitt in a Class C South contest, Marshwood visits Massabesic in a crucial Class B South game, and Traip heads to Gray-New Gloucester in an 8-Man contest.

Here are this week's previews and picks.

Exeter (7-0) at Portland (6-1)

Kickoff: Friday, 6 p.m.

The breakdown: Exeter takes its undefeated season on the road and will face Portland High School, which plays in Maine's Class A North, at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Portland has scored plenty of points this season, amassing at least 40 points in three games, and more than 50 in two.

Portland enters the game on a four-game winning streak, and much like the Blue Hawks, its stout defense has performed well. Portland has allowed 14 points over its last four games, while Exeter has allowed just 25 points in its last four.

"(Portland) is a really good team," Exeter head coach Bill Ball said. "Very impressed with them on film."

Ball said his team is excited about the challenge, but he wants his team to be a little more consistent on offense.

"We're looking for a little more consistency moving the chains," Ball said. "Defensively, where we've been really good, we really have to work on getting off the field on third and fourth down."

Our prediction: Possibly Exeter's toughest challenge to date, though the out-of-state result won't matter for playoff seedings in New Hampshire. This game will be close with the Blue Hawks holding on for a win. Exeter 24, Portland 21 .

Leavitt (2-5) at York (2-4)

Kickoff: Friday, 6 p.m.

The breakdown: The Wildcats have secured a spot in the five-team Class C South playoff, but a win, according to head coach Matt Nelson, could get them to the No. 3 seed and a bye.

"(Leavitt) has been a team we've had trouble against in the past," Nelson said. "Their run game is really good and their offensive line is big. We're going to have to really work hard this week to stop the run."

Nelson also said the Wildcats, who are 1-4 over their last five games, will try force some turnovers and flip field position.

"We want to get the ball in our playmakers' hands," Nelson said. "Get them in space and make plays."

Our prediction: Though Leavitt has been a pain in the side for York recently, the Wildcats will put an end to that on Friday. York 30, Leavitt 26 .

Traip Academy (2-4) at Gray-New Gloucester (4-3)

Kickoff: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

The breakdown: Traip earned its second victory of the season last week, surpassing last year's win total.

That's a positive sign for the Rangers who have been improving week in and week out, but the road gets tougher this week with Gray-New Gloucester.

"This one's going to be a tough one," Traip Academy head coach Eric Lane said. "They're big, fast and an attacking defense. We've got our work cut out for us this week."

The Rangers scored at least 40 points in both wins this season, and would need to approach that number to beat Gray-NG, which plays in Maine's 8-Man Large division.

Our prediction: All in all, the Rangers have made another step forward this year, but Gray-NG will be a lot for Traip to handle. Gray-New Gloucester 38, Traip Academy 13 .

Dover (3-4) at Spaulding (1-6)

Kickoff: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

The breakdown: This is the definition of rivalry week. The Green Wave look to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Red Raiders look to play spoiler.

"Games like this, the records go out the window," Dover head coach Eric Cumba said. "It's all about playing against a team in close proximity, which creates quite the environment for the game."

Dover saw its three-game win streak snapped last week, a 40-point loss Bishop Guertin, while Spaulding lost to Timberlane.

Cumba said the key on Friday is to play smart football.

"We need to make sure that everything we do, everything that we're focused on is on us, the task at hand, and playing one snap at time," Cumba said.

Spaulding head coach Dan Hodsdon said his team is pretty excited about the opportunity to play Dover.

"We need to get back in the win column, that's for certain," Hodsdon said. "We're excited about getting a win here Friday night ... it's an exciting opportunity to get our first win in a while."

Hodsdon said the team talks about limiting self-inflicted wounds, adding whichever team makes the fewest mistakes will be in the driver's seat.

Our prediction: Dover sees the opportunity to keep rebounding from an 0-3 start to make a playoff push, but will have to overcome its bitter rival. The Green Wave will get back in the win column. Dover 29, Spaulding 14.

Portsmouth/Oyster River (0-7) at Timberlane (1-6)

Kickoff: Friday, 6:30 p.m

The breakdown: The playoffs are out of the picture for both teams, but that doesn't mean either side will give the game away.

Portsmouth/Oyster River is in search of its first win of the season, and Timberlane earned its first win of the season last week with a 27-18 win over Spaulding.

Our prediction: Timberlane will keep up the momentum from last week's win, and make it two straight. Timberlane 26, Portsmouth/Oyster River 23 .

Marshwood (4-3) at Massabesic (5-2)

Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m.

The breakdown: Huge game for the Hawks at Massabesic, a team that oddly has a better record on the road than at home.

Massabesic is 4-0 on the road, and 1-2 at home, a good sign for Marshwood, which is 2-1 on the road this season.

Marshwood started slow out of the gates with a record of 1-3, but has since gained traction with three straight wins.

"Two teams that are evenly matched I think," Marshwood head coach Alex Rotsko said.

What's on the line is seeding - the winner will be the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Class B South tourney, and the loser will be No. 4. Regardless, both teams will host a first-round playoff game.

Rotsko said the top priority on Friday night is to contain Massabesic dual-threat quarterback Cam Bradberry.

"Offensively, we have to keep doing what we've been doing," Rotsko said. "We've executed pretty well, and have done a pretty good job on offense."

Our prediction: All hands on deck will be needed for Marshwood to pull off the road win, but the Hawks seem to be peaking at the right time. Marshwood 28, Massabesic 27.

St. Thomas Aquinas (3-4) at Kingswood (2-5)

Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m.

The breakdown: The Saints have an opportunity to do something they haven't done all season - win two straight games.

St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Ed McDonough said the goal two weeks ago was to be at .500 heading into the final game of the regular season, and the Saints have that opportunity.

"I tell the kids every year that we want to get better every week as we move along, and I think we have," McDonough said. "We've been moving the football really well for the last three or four weeks, so I'm very pleased with that."

St. Thomas Aquinas faces Kingswood, which is 1-5 after a season-opening win over Hollis-Brookline.

Our prediction: McDonough said the Saints are excited about getting another win and being at .500, but the work must be done on the field. The Saints will have to go out and win this game, and the Saints will do just that. St. Thomas Aquinas 31, Kingswood 21 .

Newport (4-2) at Somersworth (3-3)

Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m.

The breakdown: These teams have met in three of last four Division IV state championship games with Somersworth winning the last two years after losing in 2020. Now both teams are in Division III.

Newport has won three of its last four games, falling to Kearsage, 25-24 last week, while Somersworth lost to Gilford, 20-0.

"Looking for the kids to respond after last week's game, to bring the energy and excitement that always comes with the Somersworth and Newport game," Somersworth head coach Jeremy Lambert said. "We're looking to have a great Senior Night on Friday."

Lambert said Newport seems pretty similar to what he has seen in prior years.

"We know each other well," Lambert said. "We know it's going to be an aggressive game. It's going to be a run downhill game right in each other's faces, and that's kind of the excitement and great stuff about New Hampshire high school football."

Our prediction: Somersworth will be fired up to rebound after last week's loss and play Newport tight, but the road team will steal one in Somersworth. Newport 28, Somersworth 20.

Winnacunnet (4-3) at Manchester Memorial (4-3)

Kickoff: Saturday, 1 p.m.

The breakdown: Both teams come in with overall records of 4-3, but 4-2 in the Division I standings.

The Warriors have lost three of their last four overall games after a 3-0 start to the season. Winnacunnet is coming off a last-minute out-of-state loss to Bangor (Maine) High School, while Memorial took undefeated Exeter to the final minute, falling 13-6.

“We have to be more consistent and play four quarters of football in all three phases of the game,” Winnacunnet head coach Ryan Francoeur said. “We need to take care of the football; in our three losses, that has been the biggest issue.”

Three of Memorial’s four wins have been one-score games, including decisions over Dover (21-19) and Spaulding (21-14).

“Coach (Rob) Sturgis has done an amazing job (at Memorial),” Francoeur said. “They’re always tough to play, and have played a lot of close football games. They’ve won a couple of games in that situation, and had a really good Exeter team on the ropes and almost pulled that one off. Tough kids who play to the whistle and are really invested in what they’re doing.”

Memorial quarterback Collin Beaulieu is a dual threat, running for two touchdowns and throwing for another in an 18-15 win over Goffstown.

“We need to be very disciplined with our defensive assignments,” Francoeur said. “They’re fast, have good size and have some playmakers as well.”

Our prediction: Simply put, the Crusaders have been playing better football than Winnacunnet, especially over the last month. Both teams enter this pivotal Division I game on two-game losing streaks, but Memorial is confident coming off last week’s near-upset at Exeter, one of three remaining undefeated teams in Division I. Memorial 27, Winnacunnet 13.

