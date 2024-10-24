York, Maine Nov. 5 ballot: Voters to decide distillery rules, $4M Long Sands Beach deal

YORK, Maine — New rules for distillery operations and a $4 million land transaction at Long Sands Beach headline the November referendum ballot.

Voters will decide whether distilleries should be limited to 25-acre properties and whether the town should purchase most of the sand at Long Sands Beach from a local family. Additionally, residents will vote on rezoning a significant parcel of land near Short Sands Beach, which includes York’s Wild Kingdom .

There are 13 questions that will go before voters on Nov. 5. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at York High School.

Here’s a look at the key articles on the referendum ballot:

More: Wiggly Bridge wins approval for storage, kitchen expansion amid 'whisky fungus' claims

York to vote on distillery rules in wake of whiskey fungus fears

A citizens' petition appearing as Article 12 will ask voters to set regulations for distilleries for the first time in York's history. It emerged from a Planning Board battle where residents opposed the expansion of Wiggly Bridge Distillery due to concerns about the spread of Baudoinia , also known as whiskey fungus .

The expansion was approved with the condition no additional aging whiskey barrels be stored in the new construction. Residents opposing the project gathered 127 signatures to put an article on the ballot limiting where distilleries can be placed in town.

The new ordinance would require distillery structures to be located at least 200 feet from any lot line and 400 feet from any dwelling unit, including decks, patios, garages, storage sheds and swimming pools.

The Woods family, owners of Wiggly Bridge, argue the petition directly targets their local business. While it would not prevent their current operation, they claim it would hinder any future expansion or modification.

"The people who put this through have said we are grandfathered from it, and we are absolutely not," said Amanda Woods, whose husband and father-in-law started the distillery. "It completely affects our business, and any business that can’t adapt, change, and improve (will) remain stagnant and will shut down."

The Woods family said their distillery will not grow large enough to cause the whiskey fungus associated with massive distillers in Kentucky and Tennessee, such as Jack Daniels. Residents behind the petition insist it aims to prevent future distilleries from being established near residential neighborhoods.

David Razzaboni, a 14-year resident of York, said he and his neighbors believe the regulations are necessary in York.

“I think because Wiggly Bridge exists, we are aware of the impact distilleries and aging warehouses of whiskey have on neighborhoods and areas,” Razzaboni said. “While this is not targeted at Wiggly Bridge, it’s really about the future so if York becomes a popular destination for distilleries in the future, we will have some commonsense guidelines in place."

The article did not receive a recommendation from the Selectboard, which voted 3-2 against it.

Robert Palmer, who voted in favor alongside Chair Todd Frederick, wanted to support the citizens who brought the petition forward.

"That was a difficult vote," Palmer said. "I think I was supporting the people who had done all the work to bring that one forward."

Selectboard member Marla Johnson voted against the article, believing the parameters set by residents were based on conditions for larger distilleries. She also noted that requiring 25 acres for a distillery is unrealistic for small businesses like Wiggly Bridge.

"I think 25 acres is a lot," Johnson said. "I don’t think it makes sense in a town, in an area, the size of York."

York’s $4M bid for Long Sands Beach: Frequently asked questions answered

Long Sands Beach property up for sale for $4 million

Voters will be asked under Article 13 to approve the $4 million purchase of 42.35 acres of shorefront property on Long Sands Beach. The Norton family, long-time owners of the property, is offering to sell the land to the town to ensure it remains public in perpetuity.

The property stretches from the intersection of Juniper Road and Long Beach Avenue to the area of 87-89 Long Sands Road. Town officials and the Norton family say a private property owner could eventually fence off the sand if residents do not approve the purchase.

Some residents have questioned the necessity of the purchase, citing laws that allow certain public access to the intertidal zone between the high and low tide marks. A pending state Supreme Court case seeks to permit more activities than just fishing, fowling, and navigating in that zone.

The Selectboard negotiated the purchase with the Norton family before placing it on the November ballot.

Selectman Robert Palmer said the fact Supreme Court arguments focused merely on walking through the intertidal zone, rather than sunbathing, made the case moot for voters.

"If that’s all they’re asking for, then that wouldn’t really help the Long Sands (beachgoers). We want people to be able to sunbathe there."

Currently, the town owns only a small strip of sand that provides access to the intertidal zone if the Norton land is eventually fenced off by a future owner. This strip is located by the Long Sands bathhouse.

The Nortons stated that the town first approached them in 2015 about buying the land, which was appraised at $5.8 million. A second town-conducted appraisal valued the property at just $43,000, based on the assumption the land was unusable for most development purposes. However, this appraisal was later invalidated by a third-party review and replaced by a third appraisal commissioned by the town, in cooperation with the family, valuing the property at $4.3 million — higher than the negotiated price for the ballot.

The purchase, including $1.2 million in loan interest, brings the total cost to taxpayers to $5.2 million.

'People love it': York aims to make outdoor dining rules permanent

Short Sands Road area rezoned as York Beach Greenway District

Town officials have said a large swath of land that includes York’s Wild Kingdom needs to be rezoned to better meet the town’s goals laid out in the Comprehensive Plan. After a lengthy process of gathering public feedback, the new zoning is going before the voters under Article 1.

The total land originally envisioned for rezoning was approximately 300 acres between Route 1 and Short Sands Beach. Since the process began, some sections have been excluded, like Dewey and Rodgers Road, where town Planning Director Dylan Smith said residents were concerned their neighborhoods would become too urbanized with commercial activity.

The section along Short Sands Road would be rezoned to encourage more construction and uses similar to what is found on Railroad Avenue, according to Smith. Those include restaurants, shops and outdoor activities, he said. The area also includes wetlands and natural scenery that would become protected from development under the new zoning.

Smith also said York’s Wild Kingdom, which includes 82 acres, could be evaluated for more uses under the proposed Greenway District. The park has been up for sale for years, but park general manager Samantha Sauls said zoning has, in part, hindered the property’s sale. Smith said developers would still need to meet strict conditions that keep any new construction within a certain character.

“More or less, kind of the whole idea and concept was to take York Beach village downtown and move that towards Route 1,” Smith said earlier in the rezoning process in May. “Really define what that means, allow that to move toward Route 1.”

Preserving York Village: Why town hopes zoning change will save downtown

Zoning amendments, Steedman Woods ownership also on the ballot

The ballot includes several other zoning amendments. Article 2 requests lifting the sunset clause on existing outdoor dining regulations. Article 4 would require commercial space on the first floors of new construction facing the street in York Village to boost commerce.

Also on the ballot is Article 3, which proposes allowing municipal use docks along all the town’s waterways and FEMA’s 100-Year Floodplains, enabling the construction of a new public paddle craft dock on the York River.

Article 6 seeks to modify the language regarding the rules for the Board of Appeals’ review process, while Article 7 clarifies language in the Open Space Conservation Subdivision application zoning ordinance.

Article 8 would set standards for permitting municipal use of wharves, piers, and docks in York's tidal waters. Any new structures, additions, or changes to existing structures would require approval from the Harbor Board.

Article 5 addresses tiny homes, proposing to reduce the minimum square footage requirement for floor areas from 900 to 190 square feet, allowing tiny homes as residential dwellings in all town zones. Smith explained that the rising popularity of tiny homes has not particularly made its way to York; rather, the town is meeting a state law requirement that permits tiny homes wherever single-family dwellings are allowed. Tiny homes would require a minimum of 3 acres of land, similar to other single-family homes, and density limitations would still apply.

Other articles include Article 10, which asks voters to take ownership of Steedman Woods , a popular wooded walking area currently managed by the Old York Historical Society. Article 9 aims to provide relief to residents with low to modest incomes by removing the $450 tax credit cap in the Tax Relief Ordinance, while Article 11 proposes reducing the number of Recycling Committee members from nine to seven due to difficulties in maintaining full membership.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: York, Maine Nov. 5 ballot: Voters to decide distillery rules, $4M Long Sands Beach deal