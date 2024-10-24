Hampton Beach’s Farr’s Famous Chicken closing: Owners to miss 'amazing' customers

HAMPTON — After 10 summers at Hampton Beach, the current owners of Farr’s Famous Chicken are closing their doors to retire.

Paul and Judy Conway revived the iconic corner eatery at Ashworth Avenue and C Street in 2015, following its initial run by Judy’s sister and brother-in-law, and the founders, Henry and Golda Farr.

The Conways said they have decided to step back from the restaurant business to spend more time with their children and grandchildren. Judy said they intend to work elsewhere on the beach next summer, part-time, so they can stay working in the community — just with a little more spare time.

“We both turned 65, and I said, ‘Paul, we need to start enjoying our family,’” said Judy.

The couple announced their closing on Facebook Sunday, expressing gratitude to their staff and patrons for a decade of serving chicken dinners and Jojos — crispy, breaded potato wedges roasted just like the chicken.

“Now we hope everybody knows what a Jojo is,” the Conways wrote. “You will be missed.”

More: Hampton Beach Ron’s Landing site gets green light for new residential development

Farr's chicken was a staple at Hampton Beach

Farr’s Famous Chicken served pressure-cooked chicken from a menu that included five-piece dinners, chicken fingers, wings, local corn on the cob, and the Jojos that go back to the original Farr’s owners. Jojos are originally from the Pacific Northwest in Washington and Oregon.

Henry and Golda Farr entered the restaurant business in the early 1970s with the Golden Hen on Route 1 in Hampton. They opened Farr’s in 1978 before selling it in the 1980s to Terry and Laurie Sullivan, Judy Conway’s sister.

Terry Sullivan, a well-known figure in the Hampton Beach community, was recognized as a hard worker and family man. Jimmy Trainor, owner of the Boardwalk Inn and Café and JB’s Seafood, fondly recalled how Sullivan took him “under his wing” in his younger years. Laurie Sullivan, at the same time, ran the Cascade Restaurant near the water slide of the same name.

Sullivan died in 2011 from cancer, and the Farr’s tradition was nearly lost after a few more owners, the Conways said in 2015. It was that year Laurie Sullivan approached the Conways about reviving Farr’s.

The Conways already had a history at Hampton Beach. Paul Conway, who grew up in Greenfield, Massachusetts, spent two weeks each summer at a beach house in Hampton rented by his parents.

“In his yearbook, it says, ‘All I wanna do is make enough so I can live at the beach,'” Judy said.

Judy was raised in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Her parents eventually bought a cottage at Seabrook Beach from longtime Hampton Casino owner Fred Schaake. At 14, she began walking over the bridge from Seabrook to Hampton for her first job at the Casino restaurant, run by Schaake’s partner John Dineen. She later worked at the Whale’s Tale for 15 years.

When her sister approached her about reviving Farr’s, Judy felt it was important to carry on Sullivan’s tradition, as he had always been like a big brother to her.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” she said. “Every year got better.”

‘Disgustingly Pro-Women’: Flamingos owner turns Yelp review into empowering T-shirt

Conways will miss the 'amazing people'

The Conways said they were sad in some ways to say goodbye to their patrons and staff. Many of their workers they credit with helping make it through the last decade. They said their takeout model helped them survive the COVID-19 pandemic, and they enjoyed the growth of the beach with additions like the Surf House Hotel across the street that brought a new stream of business.

The Conways say they will miss their customers the most. Paul admitted he may not have known more than 20% of their names, but he remembers most faces.

Judy added that they always remembered their orders.

“They’d come over, and they’d get their family buckets of chicken with the Jojos and coleslaw and feed a family really reasonably,” Judy Conway said. “We just met so many amazing people.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hampton Beach’s Farr’s Famous Chicken closing: Owners to miss 'amazing' customers