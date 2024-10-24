Portsmouth Halloween Parade call to arms, Marconi indictments and politics: Letters

Portsmouth Halloween Parade call to arms – take heed local businesses

Oct. 21 − To the Editor:

If you’ve ever attended the Portsmouth Halloween Parade , you know it stirs up magic. Brought to life each year as a grassroots effort, the city’s biggest annual event brings the community together to celebrate not only a holiday, but our collective creativity and spirit. For 30 years it has charmed revelers of all ages, locals and tourists alike, conjuring a sense of wonder and camaraderie with its storybook aesthetic and dynamic exuberance.

But what if that magic ceased to be?

Like any potion that packs a punch, there is a formula behind the PHP’s alchemy. It starts with volunteers – warmly dubbed minions - who coordinate the parade as well as its fundraising events. They work diligently, year after year, to raise the $10-to-$12,000 needed to cover the parade's expenses, which are primarily public safety/ police and insurance.

They do this by working with the other constant in the PHP equation - you. The parade is not put on by The City of Portsmouth. It is purely an initiative that originated and is sustained at the local level, powered by the participation and activism of everyday people and local businesses.

We marvel each year at the thought and craftmanship marchers put into making costumes. But we write today with the reminder that the PHP is also brought to life annually by community engagement during the buildup to the grand march.

As its expenses have risen, support for the PHP has diminished, especially from local businesses.

As a grassroots organization, the parade accepts no sponsorship. Nor does it allow advertising in the ranks of the march itself. Yet our local businesses have supported the event by donating raffle items, sponsoring its fundraisers and/or hosting them because they recognize the joy and prosperity it brings to the community.

We have especially appreciated how local theaters and nightclubs have historically contributed to overall safety on Halloween night by refraining from starting their performances until after the parade. Logistically this has made sense for the businesses and their patrons, who would be hard-pressed to wrangle parking or maneuver around street closures amid a parade.

Plus, this allows our friends who work at these establishments to join us.

This year several organizations have abandoned that tradition. We hope this does not mark the end of an era.

Community participation on myriad levels is what makes this event special. And that participation will ensure the PHP’s future. Let's not let the infectious communal spirit evoked by our feisty parade wane.

Ultimately, each person who joins in, be they spectator or spectacle, and every business that benefits by it in one way or another are the tell-tale heart of the parade.

Please consider supporting the PHP in some way. You can do so athttps://www.portsmouthhalloweenparade.org/product/donation/.

See you Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

In shadow and in light,

Denise Wheeler, Greenland

Trevor Bartlett, Portsmouth

Holly Cook/The Monster Troupe, Rye

Bruce Pingree, Portsmouth

All former Grand Marshals of The Portsmouth Halloween Parade

Kudos to AG Formella for bringing Marconi indictments

Oct. 18 − To The Editor:

NH citizens should be proud of Attorney General John Formella, his prosecutors, and staff. Despite political pressures, they had the courage to pursue justice and secure the recent indictments against NH Supreme Court Justice Bobbi Hantz Marconi and her husband Geno Marconi , the suspended Director of the NH Port Authority. They also secured indictments against Brad Cook, Chairman of the NH Port Advisory Council, and a longtime supporter and enabler of Geno Marconi. The indictments are serious and should be a warning for other state officials who may wish to betray the public's trust.

It appears that Mr. Marconi's luck has finally run out. Evidently, his political life jackets have vanished with the outgoing tide. Over the past several years, Mr. Marconi, with the support of certain state politicians, evaded investigations and prosecutions for alleged criminal activity. Hopefully, the Pease Development Authority Board will finally cut ties with Mr. Marconi who serves at their pleasure. They should also remove Brad Cook from the NH Port Advisory Council.

Kevin M. Monahan

Bow

Indictments of Marconis are an unfair abomination

Oct. 23 − To the Editor:

If someone not acquainted with Captain Geno Marconi, or Justice Barbara Marconi or Harbor Committee Chairman Brad Cook is reading or hearing about them in the Portsmouth Herald or WMUR, he or she might be forgiven for thinking, “Yay, they’ve caught up with three crooks who’ve been profiting improperly from their positions of public trust!”

Nothing, repeat nothing, could be farther from the truth.

No financial impropriety has been alleged, but Geno Marconi and Brad Cook have been accused (after an exhaustive, six-month fishing expedition), of the equivalent of spitting on the sidewalk, and as I understand it, Supreme Court Justice Marconi has been indicted for merely complaining informally to Chris Sununu, whom she thought of as a friend, about the unfairness of it all.

Who could blame her? This is not just unfair, it is an abomination, and it would be foolish, in my opinion, to bet on a conviction in any of these cases.

There is more going on here than meets the eye, folks, but in short, this is bare-knuckle politics, in a state where spitting on the sidewalk and grousing to an old friend are now felonies.

If you want a friend in Concord, get a dog

J. Michael Donovan

Hampton Beach

Why Pat Abrami is right choice in NH State Senate District 24

Oct. 22 − To the Editor:

The issues at stake in this election require an individual who has the experience and proven leadership skills to get what’s important done. Knowing Pat Abrami for the last four years, I commend his common-sense values, strong work ethic, understanding what needs to be done to keep New Hampshire strong, safe, a great place to do business and the perfect place to live for young families as well as senior citizens.

His record of leadership speaks volumes to his ability to “work across the aisle” and lead teams to successful outcomes for us Granite State citizens. His experience as a six-term state representative includes three-terms as vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and Chairman of nine of the 13 commissions and joint committees with the Senate he was appointed to by the speaker of the House. He is ready to hit the ground running as our state senator.

Nationally, many are facing many concerns: increasing crime rates, unprecedented influx of illegal border crossings, drug deaths from fentanyl, inflationary pressures causing hardships for many American families and many serious issues affecting our daily lives as Americans. These critical failures are the result of the present Administration’s policies and inability to grasp the needs and values of everyday Americans. Locally, we are beginning to see how these same issues are affecting our lives in New Hampshire. We need strong, principled leaders like Pat Abrami in Concord to stem the slow, but steady, grind toward left-leaning liberal policies on creating new taxes, inflation, interference with parental rights-to-know what’s happening in our children’s schools, a general decline in academic performance in our public schools, securing our borders, halting the flow of drugs causing death and destruction to families across the State, and many other issues affecting the quality of our lives.

We need Pat Abrami in the New Hampshire Senate seat for District 24. Check his record, and I’m sure you will agree.

Mary Adie

Stratham

Vote Sen. Altschiller for support of public education, common-sense gun legislation

Oct. 15 − To the Editor:

Speaking as a retired educator and one who continued working in the education field in a number of capacities over the last 40-plus years, I am endorsing Sen. Debra Altschiller for re-election to the NH Senate District 24 seat.

Deb has been a strong supporter of public education and voted in favor of a number of bills that protected the rights of students, parents and taxpayers who are part of this district – during both her six-year tenure in the NH House of Representatives and for the last two years as our senator. She has opposed the voucher system and Education Freedom Accounts, which provide funds for those sending their children to private school, while, at the same time, removing taxpayer dollars allocated for public school education.

Her opponent, Pat Abrami has been a strong supporter of private school funding and the aforementioned programs, thus supporting the diverting of your property tax dollars from supporting our local public schools.

On another issue, I believe we all would agree that the safety of our children and, indeed all NH residents, is of paramount importance. Sen. Altschiller recognizes this and continues to support common-sense gun control legislation in NH, especially in the aftermath of multiple mass shootings in our nation’s schools. In 2024, she filed and fought for three bills to mitigate gun violence in our state - one bill to implement extreme risk protection orders (SB 360), one to require a background check prior to any commercial firearm sale (SB 571), and one to impose a waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm (SB 577) In addition, she tried to create gun-free school zones via (SB 593). All of those bills were rejected by the Republicans in both the NH House and Senate.

They have staunchly refused to cooperate in any effort to prevent gun violence in NH, despite the fact that a majority of our citizens are calling for reform! Pat Abrami has continued to oppose all common-sense gun control legislation and even supported the bill that allows for open carry in our own State House – a State House, by the way, where annually hundreds of our fourth-grade students tour as part of their study of NH government!

It is clear that we have one obvious choice when selecting our next NH state senator from District 24. Sen. Altschiller’s stands on education and common sense gun-control in addition to her fight for reproductive rights for women, make her the clear choice for NH voters. I proudly endorse her and urge by fellow citizens to cast their votes for her on Nov. 5!

Helen Joyce

Exeter

Think about tax increases before voting on Kittery bond issues

Oct. 18 -- To the Editor:

The Town of Kittery has placed two bond issues on the ballot for the November election. The Community Center expansion bond is projecting an annual property tax increase of $81 to $174 based on your property assessment. The renovation of the Memorial Field Complex is projecting an annual property tax increase of $93 to $199 based on property assessment.

I question the timing of these bond issues, given that the town is scheduled for a reassessment in 2025, which will undoubtedly raise our property taxes significantly. It seems that the proponents of these bonds are trying to squeak them through before the 2025 assessment, knowing that the voters would not be inclined to pass these bonds after the shock of receiving the new tax bills from the 2025 assessment. The inflated home values in our area are beyond ridiculous! In Portsmouth some property taxes have doubled and I fear the same thing will happen here.

I caution the voters to seriously consider the tax consequences of these issues and vote no on both bond issues.

Richard Maina

Kittery Point, Maine

Vote Thom Rossi for Portsmouth Ward 5/New Castle state rep

Oct. 19 − To the Editor:

I'm writing this letter of endorsement for State Representative candidate Thom Rossi.

Thom is my husband of 44 years and I can think of no one better than him for the position. Not only is he level headed and hardworking, he'll also bring integrity and passion to his position as State Rep. A fresh prospective in solving the problems and concerns we face here in Portsmouth is much needed.

Some of the key issues are: Keeping the NH advantage for all, middle, lower, and fixed income residents. Affordable housing, increase transportation options, school choice, education excellence, and lastly fiscal responsibility. These are a some of the issues Thom will be working on as your Representative.

I hope you'll consider voting for Thom. See you on November 5th!

Kathy Rossi

Portsmouth

Deadline for election-related letters is Oct. 30.

Please keep letters to 250 words or less. Submissions must include the writer’s first and last names, city or town and a daytime telephone number (which is for verification purposes only and will not be published). Send letters or commentaries to opinion@seacoastonline.com . Letters from Seacoast-area writers addressing local topics will be given priority for publication.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth Halloween Parade call to arms, Marconi indictments and politics: Letters