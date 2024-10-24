Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    Rochester man faces trial for allegedly sexually assaulting two children in Exeter

    By Staff report,

    2 days ago

    EXETER — A local man charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, allegedly told police that he "regrets everything that has happened."

    Michael Long, 33, of Rochester, was indicted by a Rockingham County grand jury last month on three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of felonious sexual assault.

    The alleged assaults occurred between January 2018 and December 2019 in Exeter.

    An indictment is not an indication of guilt, it just means the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant a trial. Long is currently scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 2, with a final pretrial hearing set for Nov. 21.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0liJ_0wJvA0wI00

    Long was arrested by Exeter police in October of 2023.

    According to a police affidavit, the investigation into Long began in 2019 after police received a DCYF report from a child protective services worker. The report indicated a 5-year-old boy stated he and a 3-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by Long.

    The investigation, however, stalled when the children and their mother did not attend an interview at the Child Advocacy Center.

    The investigation was resurrected after Exeter police were contacted by Rochester police on Aug. 31, 2023. Police handed over a report that included screenshots taken from Facebook Messager, where Long admitted to sexually assaulting the children to the children's mother.

    "I was wrong. Very Wrong," Long stated in a message allegedly sent to the mother. "I've been living with that ever since. I was in a very lonely stage at that time, and I honestly don't even think my brain was functioning at that time because I would never purposely hurt either of them."

    Long then allegedly wrote, "You promised me nothing would happen to me if I was honest with you. Can you do that again."

    The two children, according to a police affidavit, were later interviewed separately at the Child Advocacy Center. One told the interviewer that Long "is a bad man who has done bad things," while the other said Long "made him do some inappropriate things." Both made disclosures of sexual assault with graphic details that were outlined in the police affidavit.

    More: Exeter author Brendan DuBois waives arraignment on child sex abuse images charges

    Long admits to sexually abusing children

    After the Child Advocacy Center interviews, police received permission from the assistant attorney general, Joshua Speicher, to conduct a one-party phone call (a recorded call in which consent is given by the calling party) between the children's mother and Long.

    According to the police affidavit, Long stated on the call, "I have 110 percent remorse for things that happened. And I don't like the things that happened. And I'm ashamed. And I have to live with myself, no matter what."

    Long then went into detail on what happened, then stating, "I'm not OK with it, but I'm OK with it at the same time. I'm OK if I'm never allowed to see them again alone."

    He then later said, "I made a terrible, terrible mistake that I can never take back, and I will be damned if I don't spend the rest of my life trying to mend that. No matter what."

    As part of the investigation, police interviewed the mother of the two children on Sept. 20, 2023, and then Long at the police station on Oct. 5, 2023.

    According to the police affidavit, Long admitted to the assaults during an interview with Exeter police Detective John Suglia.

    "Long also explained that he has made many mistakes in his life, and this is one that he would never do, and he did," stated Suglia in the police affidavit. "If he had to tell (the victims) anything it would be that he is very sorry for what happened, and that they didn't deserve that."

    More: Ex-Newmarket school employee indicted on child sex abuse images charges

    Long scheduled for trial in December

    Long is currently scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 2, with a final pretrial hearing set for Nov. 21.

    He is being represented by public defender Deanna Campbell, who could not be immediately reached for comment.

    If convicted of aggravated felonious sexual assault, Long faces up to 20 years in jail on each count. For the two counts of felonious sexual assault, Long faces up to 7 years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

    If you need help

    Seacoast Media Group provides the following information as a public service when reporting on cases of alleged sexual violence:

    Haven is a violence prevention and support service for men, women and children affected by domestic and sexual violence. Haven’s 24-hour hotline is 1-603-994-SAFE (7233). This is a confidential crisis support line in the Seacoast and Rochester region staffed by trained advocates. Information: havennh.org

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Rochester man faces trial for allegedly sexually assaulting two children in Exeter

    Related Search

    Child sexual assaultSexual abuseOnline predatorsVictim supportViolent crimeJustice system

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy