    Ghosts, zombies, comedy and owls: Things to do in Seacoast

    By Autumn Stewart, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    As Halloween is creeping up on us in the Seacoast, this weekend is full of spooky entertainment, sprinkled with some not-so-spooky for the faint of heart. Head out to Strawbery Banke Museum for Ghosts on the Banke, enjoy the weekend in Ogunquit, Maine, with Ogunquitfest 2024 , or a Zombie Walk in Dover. For the easily frightened, there is comedy and a symphony in Portsmouth or Owloween at The Word Barn.

    Read on for details on things to do:

    Ghosts on the Banke

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1HyJ_0wJucM3w00

    What: Trick-or-treat outdoors from house to historic house with Jack-o’-lanterns lighting the way in Portsmouth’s oldest waterfront neighborhood. Meet wayward pirates and a mysterious fortune-teller, listen to ghostly tales, construct a giant spider web, dance to tunes, and play games for prizes.

    When: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 5-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, 6-7:30 p.n.

    Where: Strawbery Banke Museum, 14 Hancock St., Portsmouth

    Cost: Free to $12

    More info: strawberybanke.org

    West Coast Swing: Haunted House at The Rockingham Ballroom

    What: The house will be haunted with all out Halloween decor. Prizes for costumes. Complimentary “Witches Brew” (21-plus). Dance with instructor Anne Fleming.

    When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7-11 p.m.

    Where: Rockingham Ballroom, 22 Ash Swamp Road, Newmarket

    Cost: $15-$20

    More info: rockinballroom.club

    OgunquitFest 2024

    What: OgunquitFest, the annual celebration of the harvest and Halloween season, returns for its 21st year with a weekend full of fun and spooky events. From trick-or-treating and a craft fair to a dog costume parade and a high-heel dash, there is something for everyone in downtown Ogunquit.

    When: Friday, Oct. 25, 5-7 p.m. through Sunday afternoon, Oct. 27.

    Where: Downtown Ogunquit, Maine

    Cost: Free

    More info: ogunquit.org

    OgunquitFest 2024: Halloween festivities, craft fair, High Heel Dash and more

    Halloween Party with DJ Millzy & Estrela at The Press Room

    What: Get spooky on the dance floor with DJ Millzy & Estrela

    When: Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 p.m.

    Where: The Press Room, 77 Daniel St., Portsmouth

    Cost: $10-$15

    More info: pressroomnh.com

    Dover Zombie Walk

    What: The Dover Zombie Walk takes over downtown Dover for a family-friendly afternoon of thrills and chills. Zombies will assemble at the Dover Chamber of Commerce and shuffle their carcasses down to Henry Law Park for games, goodies, giveaways, and a costume contests for kids and adults alike.

    When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

    Where: Dover Chamber of Commerce, 550 Central Ave., Dover

    Cost: Free

    More info: dovermainstreet.org

    Frank Santorelli at McCue’s Comedy Club

    What: Frank Santorelli is best known for playing the recurring role of “Georgie the Bartender” in The Sopranos. Frank is also well known for his star role in The Godfathers of Comedy. Frank has starred in numerous movies, including: No Reservations, Meet the Parents, and Crooked Lines.

    When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 8-9:30 p.m.

    Where: McCue’s Comedy Club, 580 Portsmouth Traffic Circle, Portsmouth

    Cost: $25

    More info: mccuescomedyclub.com

    Project Upcycle Runway Event at 3S Artspace

    What: Who will win this year’s Project Upcycle: Red Carpet Reinvented? Join 3S Artspace for the Runway Event, become part of the thrill and excitement, enjoy tasty bites and beverages, and celebrate this year’s designers during 3S’ biggest fundraising event of the year.

    When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7-10 p.m.

    Where: 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St., Portsmouth

    Cost: $50-$125

    More info: 3sarts.org

    Clemenzi Crusaders and trick-or-treat at Mall at Fox Run

    What: Bring your family and friends to enjoy a fun concert with Clemenzi Crusaders — a dynamic father-son duo that brings new life to your favorite movie, TV show, and video game theme songs! Eric and Xavier Clemenzi will rock out on guitar and drums, playing along with video clips from your favorite pop-culture movies and shows,, followed by free mall-wide trick-or-treat.

    When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2:45-3:30 p.m. concert, trick-or-treat is 4-5 p.m.

    Where: Sages Entertainment in Mall at Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road, Newington

    Cost: $7

    More info: portsmouthnhtickets.com

    Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra fall concert

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxOzl_0wJucM3w00

    What: The Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra opens its 27th season with two musical portraits that reflect the stark contrasts of human experience. Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10 in E minor, Op 93 is both a musical depiction of the brutal tyranny and oppression experienced under Stalin and a portrait of the people who were overshadowed by him, even in death. Alternatively, Copland’s Lincoln Portrait is a work of admiration and a celebration of the great emancipator.

    When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m.

    Where: The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth

    Cost: $17.50-$53.50

    More info: themusichall.org

    Owloween at The Word Barn

    What: Outdoor family-friendly, environmental education program featuring a variety of owl and other raptor species. Costumes welcomed.

    When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 3-4 p.m.

    Where: The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter,

    Cost: Free to $25

    More info: thewordbarn.com

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Ghosts, zombies, comedy and owls: Things to do in Seacoast

